NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Speakers for Virtual R&D Day Taking Place on June 8th

Company to present new preclinical data in myotonic dystrophy type 1 to support a path to enter the clinic in 2022, as well as provide updates on the Huntington’s disease program and unveil a new oncology program targeting high-value genetic driver mutations

KOLs in peptide nucleic acids (PNAs) and Huntington’s disease to also present

PITTSBURGH, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. ( NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of precision genetic medicines, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D day for investors and analysts on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The event will feature presentations from the NeuBase management team and the following Key Opinion Leaders:

Peter Nielsen, Ph.D., is a leading expert in gene targeting, RNA interference, and chemical replication and translation and was one of the inventors of PNAs, the backbone of NeuBase’s PATrOL™ platform.

is a leading expert in gene targeting, RNA interference, and chemical replication and translation and was one of the inventors of PNAs, the backbone of NeuBase’s PATrOL™ platform. Robert M. Friedlander, M.D., M.A., is intricately involved in basic and translational neuroscience research initiatives, and his work has developed new potential approaches for treatments including Huntington's disease.

NeuBase will present new data for the Company’s pipeline – including myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Huntington’s disease (HD), and its new oncology program.

Using the Company’s proprietary PATrOL™ platform, NeuBase is designing precision genetic medicines to activate, silence, or edit genes, as appropriate, depending on the underlying genetic mutation driving disease. This unifying platform capability is uniquely positioned to create a scalable pipeline of new medicines to address previously untreatable diseases.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for NeuBase’s R&D Day, please click here.

KOL Biographies

Peter Nielsen, Ph.D., is currently a full professor at the University of Copenhagen, where his lab focuses on PNAs in regard to drug discovery, gene targeting, antisense principles, and cellular and in vivo delivery and administration of biopharmaceuticals. He is the co-author of more than 400 scientific papers and reviews as well as co-inventor on more than 20 patents and patent applications. He was Editor-in-Chief on the journal “Artificial DNA.” Dr. Nielsen has received several national and international scientific prizes including the NovoNordic Foundation, the Lundbeck Foundation, and the Institute Curie Jeanne Loubaresse prize. In addition to his esteemed academic career, Dr. Nielsen is the co-founder of two biotech companies in Denmark and is a member of EMBO and the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences. Dr. Nielsen is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of NeuBase.

Robert Friedlander, M.D., M.A., is the Walter E. Dandy Distinguished Professor and Chair of the University of Pittsburgh Department of Neurological Surgery and Co-Director of the UPMC Neurological Institute. Before coming to the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Friedlander was a professor at Harvard Medical School. He was also Vice-Chairman of Neurosurgery, Associate Director of Cerebrovascular Surgery and Co-Director of the Neuroscience Research Center at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Dr. Friedlander has received a number of significant academic awards; most significantly, he was elected into the prestigious National Academy of Medicine in 2018. He also received the Bayer Cerebrovascular Award from the Joint Section of Cerebrovascular Surgery, the International Charcot Prize for Motor Neuron Diseases, the Award from the Academy of Neurological Surgeons, and the H. Richard Winn Prize from the Society of Neurological Surgeons. Dr. Friedlander is an elected member of the prestigious American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians. Dr. Friedlander is a member and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of NeuBase.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines which can be designed to increase, decrease, or change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve genetic defects that drive disease. NeuBase’s targeted PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the DNA or RNA level by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements include, among others, those related to the plan to provide updates on the Company's development pipeline, including the myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Huntington's disease (HD) programs and an oncology program targeting high value genetic driver mutations, at an R&D day in June 2021 and the prospects of the Company’s proprietary PATrOL™ platform. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the timing of initiation of the Company's planned clinical trials; the risks that prior data will not be replicated in future studies; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; the Company's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; the Company's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; global health conditions, including the impact of COVID-19; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all, as well as those risk factors contained in our filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

