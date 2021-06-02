Alpha Lithium Doubles Previous Milestone to Over 9,400 mg/L from In-House Direct Lithium Extraction Process

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) ( ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that further Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) testing of raw brine from the Tolillar Salar has yielded a solution containing more than double the concentration of lithium obtained previously (see announcement May 11, 2021). The lithium concentration has improved to 9,474 mg/L (9.5 g/L) with significant rejection of impurities.



The DLE process was developed by the principals of Beyond Lithium LLC (“Beyond Lithium”), a team of renowned South American lithium brine processing experts, who have developed a DLE technology to selectively extract lithium ions from brine. The process demonstrated excellent selectivity. Confirmatory assays were carried out in Salta, Argentina by SGS, an independent laboratory.

Based on the strong results, Alpha has expanded its investigation of the entire process flowsheet beyond the initial concentration stage. Achieving a significantly high lithium concentration and low level of impurities at this early stage represents an important milestone in proving the company’s processing flow sheet. Importantly, this result represents an advanced step in the lithium chemicals production process.

All testing has been performed on raw brine from the actual deposit.

The following provides a summary of the results: Lithium: 9,474 mg/L Magnesium: 567 mg/L Potassium: 1,696 mg/L Boron: 251 mg/L Sodium: 19,370 mg/L Sulfates: 700 mg/L

The resulting lithium concentration of 9,474 mg/L was achieved using a secondary ion exchange and reverse osmosis step and is the result from several brine samples obtained from different depths of the wellbore. The combination of (i) high lithium concentration and (ii) exceptionally low impurity levels are vitally important considerations for subsequent process steps, and should:

significantly lower CAPEX requirements,

decrease operating costs, and

improve the ultimate quality of the end products.



Beyond Lithium’s DLE process allows for faster and more efficient extraction of lithium from brine with a significantly reduced evaporation pond footprint.

The Company hopes to provide a further update and the results of benchtop production of battery grade lithium carbonate, and/or lithium hydroxide in the next month.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO, commented, "Achieving a lithium concentration of 9.5 g/L was a great result this early in the DLE development process and it follows from implementing our simple formula in Argentina. Firstly, we secured a dedicated team of known operational and technical experts. Secondly, we secured an expansive, exceptional asset – and have now taken our first steps into a second asset in the world-famous, neighboring Hombre Muerto salar. Third, we have developed a results-driven process that has consistently worked in Argentina, in the very salars in which we operate today.” Nichol Added, “Even during the last year of global mayhem our team has tenaciously delivered exceptional assets in the right areas with access to fresh water and abundant energy – both of which are rarities in the development of lithium brine projects. The latest DLE achievements are the result of following a good formula and we look forward to celebrating more success with our shareholders in the future.”

The Company wishes to provide an update on the Tolillar brine samples that it sent Lilac Solutions Inc (“Lilac”) (see announcement April 1, 2021). The samples were held at an Argentine customs facility where they were tested by the authorities, during which, one of the sample containers was punctured and subsequently destroyed. The Company has replaced the sample container and the entire shipment left Argentina approximately one week ago. The Company is still very eager to compare its results with those of Lilac’s patented ion exchange technology, which claims to facilitate production of lithium with minimal cost and an ultra-low environmental footprint.

Qualified Person/Data Verification:

The scientific and technical information included in this press release is based upon information prepared and approved by Ron Molnar Ph.D., P.Eng. Dr. Molnar is a qualified person, as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of Alpha Lithium Corporation. Dr. Molnar has verified all analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this press release.

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) ( ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar Salar. Together, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle”. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Galaxy Lithium, Livent, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

