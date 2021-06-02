Invesco Expands Relationship with BNY Mellon for Transfer Agency Services

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has been appointed by Invesco Fund Management Limited and Invesco Management S.A. to provide transfer agency services to US$100bn* of their respective ICVC and SICAV fund ranges.

BNY Mellon already provides custody and fund administration services for the two fund ranges, which are domiciled in the UK and Luxembourg respectively. In addition, BNY Mellon provides custody, fund administration and transfer agency to some of Invesco's other Europe fund ranges, including Irish ETFs, Irish money market funds, UK investment trusts and German KVG funds.

Alan Flanagan, Global Head of Fund Services, Asset Servicing, BNY Mellon, said: "We are delighted to build on our multifaceted relationship with Invesco; our expanded collaboration is focused on a shared commitment to service excellence and an enhanced investor experience. Our appointment is a direct result of our exceptional team, strong industry positioning and innovative client engagement."

*As at Dec 31, 2020

