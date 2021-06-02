FIDx Announces AIG Advisory Suite of Fee-Based Annuities Now Available on Envestnet Insurance Exchange

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) and FIDx, a product-agnostic platform that connects insurance solutions with wealth management platforms and other providers, today announced that annuity solutions from AIG Life & Retirement are now available through their integrated platform. The availability of AIG Advisory annuities—a suite including fee-based fixed, index, and variable products—expands the selection of annuities accessible to financial advisors on the Envestnet Insurance Exchange, Envestnet | MoneyGuide, and Halo platforms, as well as directly through FIDx's Protection Intelligence platform.

This addition supports FIDx's mission to expand annuity distribution and provide financial advisors with income and protection strategies from leading solution providers to meet client needs. The AIG Advisory suite—including the Polaris® Advisory variable annuity, the Power Index Advisory® index annuity, and the Assured Edge® Advisory fixed annuity—offers protected lifetime income, future income growth potential, asset protection, and liquidity options with no withdrawal charges.

"We work with a wide range of financial advisors to help their clients look to the future with confidence and security,"said Todd Solash, Chief Executive Officer, Individual Retirement and Life Insurance at AIG Life & Retirement. "We are pleased to bring our innovative suite of fee-based annuities to the FIDx platform and connect with advisors who recognize the importance of protection and lifetime income as part of a diversified retirement portfolio."

FIDx provides a single point of access to a range of annuities from industry leading insurance carriers through the Envestnet Insurance Exchange as well as Envestnet | MoneyGuide planning software. Through a seamless platform experience, advisors have the ability to plan, research, propose, execute, and manage annuities alongside traditional investment products.

"We have had a strategic partnership with AIG for several years, and the availability of these important products greatly enhances the value of the FIDx solution for firms and their advisors," said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. "We have tremendous respect for AIG, and we are excited about the opportunity to enable broader access to their retirement income solutions through the FIDx integrations."

FIDx offers a strong line-up of both commission- and fee-based annuities from AIG Life & Retirement, Allianz Life, American Equity, Brighthouse Financial, Eagle Life, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Great American Insurance Group, Jackson National Life Insurance Co., Nationwide, Prudential Financial, and Transamerica.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments – Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets – and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc. (ACS), member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement.

Life insurance and annuities issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), Houston, TX except in New York, where issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York (US Life). Certain annuities are issued by The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX. Issuing companies AGL, US Life and VALIC are responsible for financial obligations of insurance products. Products and services may not be available in all states and product features may vary by state. All companies are members of American International Group, Inc. (AIG).

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios, integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects advisory firms to insurance carriers through a seamless, digitally-enabled process so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice and help clients reach their goals.

To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx).

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors and more than 5,100 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

