Columbus CEO Magazine Again Names WesBanco Bank a Winner of the Columbus Top Workplaces 2021 Award

WHEELING, W. Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced that the central Ohio market of its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by Columbus CEO Magazine. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"WesBanco is honored to have been voted a Top Workplace by our employees for the sixth consecutive year," said Lisa Robinson-Shaw, WesBanco Market President for Central Ohio. "For more than 150 years, our commitment to serving our neighbors and their businesses has never wavered, which is one of the key reasons we were named, for the third year in a row, one of the world's best banks in an independent ranking based solely on customer satisfaction and feedback. These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees. I am extremely proud of how our employees responded this past year to assist our customers and communities, and I would like to thank them for all that they do every day. Their integrity, dedication, and passion ensure our success as a premier financial institution for our customers."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

