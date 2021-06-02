Logo
NEOGOV Announces Growth Investment from The Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

New investment will accelerate NEOGOV's strategic initiatives and growth opportunities

PR Newswire

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 2, 2021

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --NEOGOV, a market leader in public sector human capital management and policy management software, today announced a significant investment from The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm, and existing investor Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, NEOGOV provides a market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management platform to automate and streamline the employee lifecycle for state and local government, education, public safety, and other public sector customers.  NEOGOV's software is designed specifically for the unique requirements of these complex and regulated end-markets and serves more than 6,500 organizations.

"NEOGOV is differentiated by leveraging technology to provide the public sector workforce with a streamlined approach to human resources support, a historically complex process. As we move forward with new capital, we will look forward to building out our product suite through organic channels and evaluating acquisition targets in order to continue to provide our clients with the best level of service," said Shane Evangelist, CEO, NEOGOV. "We are excited to have the combined capabilities of Warburg Pincus and Carlyle behind our efforts to scale our platform, invest in our team and bring new capabilities to our clients."

The new investment from The Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus will allow NEOGOV to capitalize on a number of compelling organic and inorganic growth opportunities, including investing in NEOGOV's operations and go-to-market teams, continuing to expand the company's product suite for current customers, and entering adjacent end markets. In addition to expansion into new markets, NEOGOV will continue to serve as a platform for meaningful M&A in the broader government technology landscape.

"In its mission to 'serve the people who serve the people,' NEOGOV makes hiring, training, and managing employees in the public sector easier, more effective, and more equitable," said Ashley Evans, a Managing Director specializing in technology investing at Carlyle. "We are excited to partner with Warburg Pincus, Shane, and the rest of the NEOGOV team to leverage Carlyle's deep expertise in government and technology investing and support the Company's next phase of growth." 

"Over the past four years of our partnership, NEOGOV has grown into a clear market leader in public sector HR and law enforcement accreditation and exhibits best-in-class metrics across growth and client retention. As the demand for SaaS-based systems focused on HR solutions grows, we continue to see significant growth opportunity for NEOGOV," said Vishnu Menon, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. "We are excited to continue to support NEOGOV, in partnership with Carlyle, as the company builds upon its leadership position in HCM and policy management software through product expansion and acquisition opportunities to serve their large and growing customer base," added Brian Chang, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

Equity capital for Carlyle's investment will come from Carlyle Partners VII, an $18.5 billion fund that makes majority and strategic minority investments primarily in the U.S. 

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to NEOGOV in the transaction. Alston & Bird served as legal advisor to Carlyle. Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management, accreditation management and policy management solutions for the public sector. NEOGOV customers report increased employee productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory requirement compliance, and reduced paper processes, with a net result of better services for citizens. Serving over 6,000 organizations, NEOGOV provides intelligent HR for the public sector. More information at www.neogov.com.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $260 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,800 people in 29 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $60 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 200 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $90 billion in over 930 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

Contact

The Carlyle Group
Brittany Berliner
+1 (212) 813-4839
[email protected]

Warburg Pincus

Sarah McGrath Bloom
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY91072&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogov-announces-growth-investment-from-the-carlyle-group-and-warburg-pincus-301301190.html

SOURCE NEOGOV

