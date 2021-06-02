Logo
ChannelAdvisor Helps Dynacraft Increase Sales up to 100% Year over Year on Walmart

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
New customer success story features a leading brand manufacturer who turned to ChannelAdvisor to help grow its direct-to-consumer business

PR Newswire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 2, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has published a new case study highlighting how it worked closely with Dynacraft to help propel sales on Walmart. The case study explores the progressive digital marketing strategy of Dynacraft, a leading brand manufacturer of bicycles, scooters, and battery-powered ride-on toys that leveraged ChannelAdvisor's Managed Services team and platform capabilities to help grow its direct-to-consumer business.

channel_advisor_Logo.jpg

"Dynacraft is an inspiring example of a brand that responds to changing consumer expectations and boldly embraces digital transformation to succeed in a competitive e-commerce landscape," says Mike Shapaker, chief marketing officer at ChannelAdvisor. "With a well-established retail footprint, the brand recognized the need for an omnichannel approach to attract more consumers. As a Walmart Connect Partner, ChannelAdvisor allows Dynacraft and other brands to lean heavily on our expert guidance for Walmart — beyond simply listing products and managing campaigns — a key differentiator."

Dynacraft credits ChannelAdvisor's advertising and digital marketing experts for helping its business adopt new technologies, enabling the popular brand to connect with more consumers on Walmart.com. Through ChannelAdvisor Managed Services for Digital Marketing, Dynacraft reports that within months of partnering with ChannelAdvisor, the brand's Walmart sales increased up to 100% year over year.1

"The level of service ChannelAdvisor has provided us makes it difficult to find another partner out there that has our best interest at heart," explains Patricia Gates, Director of Business Operations at Dynacraft. "ChannelAdvisor has always been willing to pivot and shift, providing our e-commerce management team with expert insights and guidance to win the sale."

Dynacraft is an early adopter of ChannelAdvisor's support for Walmart Connect. Brands and retailers can leverage ChannelAdvisor's powerful automation capabilities to help streamline critical tasks for success on Walmart, including managing advertising campaigns, scheduling, bidding, and achieving product listing optimization. In June, ChannelAdvisor is set to expand its support for Walmart Fulfillment Services, enabling businesses to create inbound shipping plans, accept Walmart shipping labels, and provide all required tracking information to commence inbound processing.

This case study and other success stories are available on ChannelAdvisor's corporate website. For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Tamara Gibbs
[email protected]
919-249-9798

favicon.png?sn=CL97011&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channeladvisor-helps-dynacraft-increase-sales-up-to-100-year-over-year-on-walmart-301303452.html

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

