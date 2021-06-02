ChannelAdvisor Helps Dynacraft Increase Sales up to 100% Year over Year on Walmart

PR Newswire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has published a new case study highlighting how it worked closely with Dynacraft to help propel sales on Walmart. The case study explores the progressive digital marketing strategy of Dynacraft, a leading brand manufacturer of bicycles, scooters, and battery-powered ride-on toys that leveraged ChannelAdvisor's Managed Services team and platform capabilities to help grow its direct-to-consumer business.

"Dynacraft is an inspiring example of a brand that responds to changing consumer expectations and boldly embraces digital transformation to succeed in a competitive e-commerce landscape," says Mike Shapaker, chief marketing officer at ChannelAdvisor. "With a well-established retail footprint, the brand recognized the need for an omnichannel approach to attract more consumers. As a Walmart Connect Partner, ChannelAdvisor allows Dynacraft and other brands to lean heavily on our expert guidance for Walmart — beyond simply listing products and managing campaigns — a key differentiator."

Dynacraft credits ChannelAdvisor's advertising and digital marketing experts for helping its business adopt new technologies, enabling the popular brand to connect with more consumers on Walmart.com. Through ChannelAdvisor Managed Services for Digital Marketing , Dynacraft reports that within months of partnering with ChannelAdvisor, the brand's Walmart sales increased up to 100% year over year.1

"The level of service ChannelAdvisor has provided us makes it difficult to find another partner out there that has our best interest at heart," explains Patricia Gates, Director of Business Operations at Dynacraft. "ChannelAdvisor has always been willing to pivot and shift, providing our e-commerce management team with expert insights and guidance to win the sale."

Dynacraft is an early adopter of ChannelAdvisor's support for Walmart Connect. Brands and retailers can leverage ChannelAdvisor's powerful automation capabilities to help streamline critical tasks for success on Walmart , including managing advertising campaigns, scheduling, bidding, and achieving product listing optimization. In June, ChannelAdvisor is set to expand its support for Walmart Fulfillment Services, enabling businesses to create inbound shipping plans, accept Walmart shipping labels, and provide all required tracking information to commence inbound processing.

