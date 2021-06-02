BMO Establishes New, Innovative Energy Transition Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BMO Establishes New, Innovative Energy Transition Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 2, 2021

  • Energy Transition Group will support clients exploring potential energy transition alternatives
  • Group to partner with Investment & Corporate Banking's industry groups to provide broad, integrated spectrum of energy transition expertise

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets announced today that it is establishing a dedicated Energy Transition Group to support clients in their pursuit of opportunities driven by the increasing momentum of the global economy's shift in production and consumption of energy.

"BMO is focused on being our clients' lead partner in their pursuit of energy transition opportunities as they respond to regulatory and stakeholder initiatives related to a net zero future," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets.  "Our Energy Transition Group will accelerate our leadership position as the global economy undergoes structural changes in how energy is produced and consumed."

The group will accelerate BMO Capital Markets' participation in the economy's energy transition by providing knowledge, tools and support, including research from BMO's Climate Institute, to support the firm's various industry groups as they engage with clients on their energy transition endeavors.  It will also draw on industry sector specialists initially from within BMO's Energy, Power Utilities & Infrastructure, Metals & Mining, Industrials, Food Consumer & Retail and Sustainable Finance groups to provide a broad spectrum of expertise regarding energy transition developments and opportunities, including those in:

  • Hydrogen
  • Energy transition finance
  • Carbon capture, use and sequestration
  • Renewable power
  • Electric mobility / EVs
  • Nuclear power
  • Nature-based solutions
  • Energy demand-side management
  • Fuel cells
  • Electricity storage
  • Low carbon fuels
  • Energy transition minerals
  • Renewable natural gas
  • Circular economy solutions including waste-to-value processes

The new group will be co-headed by Aaron Engen, Vice Chair, Investment & Corporate Banking and Jonathan Hackett, Managing Director and Head, Sustainable Finance. Both will report to Shane Fildes, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking.

The Energy Transition Group will also include BMO's existing Sustainable Finance group including its Sustainable Finance Advisory and Impact Investing platforms. The CAD$250 million Impact Investing Fund will continue with its mandate of investing in companies that are solving sustainability challenges and scaling them.

In March 2021, the bank announced its Climate Ambition and introduced the BMO Climate Institute, a multi-disciplinary organization harnessing science, analytics powered by innovative technology and industry leading expertise. As part of its commitment to Sustainable Finance, BMO has committed to deploying $300 billion in sustainable lending and underwriting by 2025.  BMO's leadership on sustainability has been recognized on numerous top rankings, including The Wall Street Journal's 2020 list of the 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World and the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. 

For more information on BMO's commitment to a sustainable future, please visit the bank's Sustainability Report.  To learn more about sustainable finance at BMO click here. For BMO's climate ambition, visit our Climate page.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

favicon.png?sn=TO97528&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-establishes-new-innovative-energy-transition-group-301303783.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO97528&Transmission_Id=202106020830PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO97528&DateId=20210602
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment