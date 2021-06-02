Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Setting May 2021 Sales

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 90,017 units, a 56% increase compared with May 2020. Hyundai again set an all-time monthly sales record for the third consecutive month. Fleet sales increased 95%, representing 6% of total volume.

"It's a great achievement for the entire organization to set a new monthly total and retail sales record for the third month in a row," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Consumer demand across the Hyundai lineup remains strong and we continue to work closely with our manufacturing and supply chain partners to meet this extraordinary demand."

May Retail Highlights

May was also the best retail month ever, with 84,351 retail sales, up 54%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+34%), cars (+105%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+887%), all growing substantially. Eco-friendly vehicles also accounted for 11% of the retail volume.

May Total Sales Summary



May-21 May-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 90,017 57,619 56% 334,670 222,462 50%

May Product and Corporate Activities

IONIQ 5 North American Reveal: Hyundai unveiled the IONIQ 5 for North America , disrupting the EV market with its targeted driving range of 300 miles, sleek design, advanced technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes

Hyundai unveiled the IONIQ 5 for , disrupting the EV market with its targeted driving range of 300 miles, sleek design, advanced technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes Robert Wickens Races Again: Inspired to overcome a horrific IndyCar accident in 2018, Robert Wickens returned to the cockpit in a Hyundai Veloster N TCR car at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Inspired to overcome a horrific IndyCar accident in 2018, returned to the cockpit in a Hyundai Veloster N TCR car at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Hyundai Motor Group Investment Pledge: Hyundai Motor Group announced its plan to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce future EVs, enhance production facilities and further its investments in smart mobility solutions

Hyundai Motor Group announced its plan to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce future EVs, enhance production facilities and further its investments in smart mobility solutions Pediatric Heatstroke Prevention: To help prevent pediatric heatstroke, Hyundai now offers 11 vehicles with Rear Occupant Alert technology

To help prevent pediatric heatstroke, Hyundai now offers 11 vehicles with Rear Occupant Alert technology National Salute to America's Heroes: Hyundai celebrated Memorial Day with its sponsorship of the Hyundai Air & Sea Show and a $50,000 donation to Folds of Honor

Model Total Sales

Vehicle May-21 May-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD %Chg Accent 2,162 1,512 43% 9,145 7,055 30% Elantra 18,821 7,608 147% 59,272 40,889 45% Ioniq 2,174 626 247% 7,663 4,570 68% Kona 9,731 6,536 49% 42,608 24,824 72% Nexo 16 10 60% 112 64 75% Palisade 8,051 7,866 2% 37,536 28,286 33% Santa Fe 12,868 9,549 35% 51,908 35,053 48% Sonata 13,487 5,852 130% 44,260 24,882 78% Tucson 18,848 15,552 21% 68,896 47,725 44% Veloster 244 858 -72% 1,253 3,481 -64% Venue 3,615 1,650 119% 12,017 5,633 113%

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

