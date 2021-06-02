Logo
Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Setting May 2021 Sales

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Best Total and Retail Sales Month Ever

- May Total Sales Increased 56%; May Retail Sales Grew 54%

- All-Time Monthly Records for Venue and Kona EV; May Records for Tucson, Palisade, Kona, Ioniq EV, Ioniq PHEV and Veloster N

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 90,017 units, a 56% increase compared with May 2020. Hyundai again set an all-time monthly sales record for the third consecutive month. Fleet sales increased 95%, representing 6% of total volume.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

"It's a great achievement for the entire organization to set a new monthly total and retail sales record for the third month in a row," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Consumer demand across the Hyundai lineup remains strong and we continue to work closely with our manufacturing and supply chain partners to meet this extraordinary demand."

May Retail Highlights
May was also the best retail month ever, with 84,351 retail sales, up 54%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+34%), cars (+105%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+887%), all growing substantially. Eco-friendly vehicles also accounted for 11% of the retail volume.

May Total Sales Summary


May-21

May-20

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

90,017

57,619

56%

334,670

222,462

50%

May Product and Corporate Activities

  • IONIQ 5 North American Reveal: Hyundai unveiled the IONIQ 5 for North America, disrupting the EV market with its targeted driving range of 300 miles, sleek design, advanced technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes
  • Robert Wickens Races Again: Inspired to overcome a horrific IndyCar accident in 2018, Robert Wickens returned to the cockpit in a Hyundai Veloster N TCR car at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
  • Hyundai Motor Group Investment Pledge: Hyundai Motor Group announced its plan to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce future EVs, enhance production facilities and further its investments in smart mobility solutions
  • Pediatric Heatstroke Prevention: To help prevent pediatric heatstroke, Hyundai now offers 11 vehicles with Rear Occupant Alert technology
  • National Salute to America's Heroes: Hyundai celebrated Memorial Day with its sponsorship of the Hyundai Air & Sea Show and a $50,000 donation to Folds of Honor

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

May-21

May-20

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

%Chg

Accent

2,162

1,512

43%

9,145

7,055

30%

Elantra

18,821

7,608

147%

59,272

40,889

45%

Ioniq

2,174

626

247%

7,663

4,570

68%

Kona

9,731

6,536

49%

42,608

24,824

72%

Nexo

16

10

60%

112

64

75%

Palisade

8,051

7,866

2%

37,536

28,286

33%

Santa Fe

12,868

9,549

35%

51,908

35,053

48%

Sonata

13,487

5,852

130%

44,260

24,882

78%

Tucson

18,848

15,552

21%

68,896

47,725

44%

Veloster

244

858

-72%

1,253

3,481

-64%

Venue

3,615

1,650

119%

12,017

5,633

113%

Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

favicon.png?sn=LA97748&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-america-reports-record-setting-may-2021-sales-301303965.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA97748&Transmission_Id=202106020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA97748&DateId=20210602
