Primordial Genetics Grants Arcturus Therapeutics Exclusive License of an RNA Polymerase for Human and Animal Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primordial Genetics ("Primordial"), a synthetic biology company developing enzymatic production systems for nucleic acids, today announced granting Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines company, an exclusive license of an enzyme for an RNA polymerase (RNApol). The enzyme was discovered by Primordial to meet the challenge of manufacturing high-quality, long RNAs for therapeutic applications.

mRNA based medicines represent a promising new approach to drug and vaccine development. Primordial owns proprietary technology relating to RNA manufacturing, specifically its collection of RNA polymerase genes, promoters, and proteins that may be used to synthesize RNA. Primordial is focused on developing improved RNApols for higher efficiency and lower cost manufacturing of mRNAs used in therapeutics and vaccines.

"We look forward to the meaningful achievements Arcturus can make with this licensed Primordial Genetics RNA polymerase, from clinical trials to a marketable RNA product that can be used in pharmaceuticals to improve or save lives," said Helge Zieler, PhD, founder and President of Primordial Genetics. "We are thrilled for this Primordial and Arcturus collaboration that meets the core of our mission to connect innovation with social needs via new, biologically-based alternatives to traditional therapeutics.



About Primordial Genetics

Primordial Genetics is a synthetic biology company founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California. The company is the world leader in constructive biology; a revolutionary new way of practicing biotechnology that creates novel genes from genomic building blocks to accelerate the evolution of highly efficient enzymes and microbes. Primordial's product focus is to develop efficient production processes for DNA and RNA manufacturing to enable biologically-based alternatives to traditional therapeutics, nutritional products, agriculture and fuels. For more information, visit: www.primordialgenetics.com

