Intrust Bank Na Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wichita, KS, based Investment company

Intrust Bank Na (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, BioTelemetry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrust Bank Na. As of 2021Q1, Intrust Bank Na owns 373 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTRUST BANK NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrust+bank+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTRUST BANK NA
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 315,797 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 703,064 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,813 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 400,205 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,349 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $121.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $170.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $191.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 45,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 290.71%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $623.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 160.69%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $161.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $75.19 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Sold Out: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $80.76.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.97%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $421.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Intrust Bank Na still held 7,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.8%. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Intrust Bank Na still held 17,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.35%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Intrust Bank Na still held 32,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 21.14%. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Intrust Bank Na still held 14,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 26.36%. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Intrust Bank Na still held 57,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 46.94%. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Intrust Bank Na still held 6,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of INTRUST BANK NA

. Also check out:

1. INTRUST BANK NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. INTRUST BANK NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTRUST BANK NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTRUST BANK NA keeps buying

