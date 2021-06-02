Intrust Bank Na Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Intrust Bank Na (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, BioTelemetry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrust Bank Na. As of 2021Q1, Intrust Bank Na owns 373 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVY, VNLA, CCI, WSM, PNFP, CNXC, VIRT, USB, SMP, OSK, MAS, AZN, OMCL, NBIX, AXP, TOT, TRP, FRME, FITB, CCB, GLW, SPAB, VBR, AFG, MUFG,

DVY, VNLA, CCI, WSM, PNFP, CNXC, VIRT, USB, SMP, OSK, MAS, AZN, OMCL, NBIX, AXP, TOT, TRP, FRME, FITB, CCB, GLW, SPAB, VBR, AFG, MUFG, Added Positions: SPY, VOO, TSLA, USMV, QUAL, MTUM, IWD, SPEM, DUK, DVN, PM, UL, REGN, NGG, ERIC, ENB, VV, ADC, CFG, SO, SWX, STE, SUI, DAL, FTNT, CHD, ABBV, MBUU, DIS, LW, CRL, JQUA, BLK, BCE, TFC, MO, MMM, DECK, COP, DHR, GIS, GRC, CPRT, NKE, HBAN, NOW, MS, VEEV, MDT, BABA, CTLT, MTZ, INTU, HII, THG, CM, ADSK, DEO, DIOD, SONY, RMD, RGEN, PHG, TDY, TMO, CTAS, VOD, VAC, WAL, VG, EBS, NVS, CIEN, AVGO, POOL, HZNP,

SPY, VOO, TSLA, USMV, QUAL, MTUM, IWD, SPEM, DUK, DVN, PM, UL, REGN, NGG, ERIC, ENB, VV, ADC, CFG, SO, SWX, STE, SUI, DAL, FTNT, CHD, ABBV, MBUU, DIS, LW, CRL, JQUA, BLK, BCE, TFC, MO, MMM, DECK, COP, DHR, GIS, GRC, CPRT, NKE, HBAN, NOW, MS, VEEV, MDT, BABA, CTLT, MTZ, INTU, HII, THG, CM, ADSK, DEO, DIOD, SONY, RMD, RGEN, PHG, TDY, TMO, CTAS, VOD, VAC, WAL, VG, EBS, NVS, CIEN, AVGO, POOL, HZNP, Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, IEFA, SPYV, IVW, PEP, VEA, HCA, VLUE, MRK, EFA, T, AMZN, AEP, VZ, FB, AMT, AMGN, BMY, OVV, NEE, JNJ, SAP, SNN, V, MTDR, ETSY, IWF, FIS, COST, MCD, OGE, UNP, WMT, AME, BAC, BIIB, COF, CMCSA, EIX, EXC, GOOGL, HMSY, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, PG, QCOM, THO, UNH, ZBRA, G, QLYS, PAYC, IWM, PLD, ASML, ACN, ALL, BRK.B, CBRE, CSX, CVS, CPK, CSCO, C, STZ, DTE, DAR, D, ETN, EW, ETR, EL, LHX, HPQ, HD, HON, IBM, IEX, ICE, JKHY, KR, LRCX, LII, LNC, LOW, MET, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, NUE, PFE, PII, AVNT, RF, CRM, SNY, SWKS, SBUX, EQNR, SNPS, TJX, RTX, VLO, GRA, EVRG, WEX, XEL, ZBH, MA, DFS, ULTA, PRI, STAG, BCC, FIVN, PRAH, PYPL, HLI, MEDP, SCHV, VSS, AGCO, ATVI, AMD, AFL, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, ADI, AVY, BSX, BTI, CCMP, BXMT, CASY, CE, SCHW, CI, KO, COO, DD, EOG, EGP, EA, F, GD, MNST, HELE, HSY, INDB, IPG, ISRG, ITRI, KMB, LYG, LMT, MKC, NDAQ, NDSN, ODFL, PNC, PPL, PXD, NTR, BKNG, PGR, PRU, DORM, ROLL, RJF, RSG, RCL, ONTO, R, SHW, SPG, TTWO, TKR, VAR, VRTX, ANTM, WFC, WLTW, CMG, AER, JAZZ, LYB, NXPI, GM, XYL, RXN, PNR, BURL, NAVI, WMS, KEYS, BOOT, RPD, PUMP, AVTR, IWO,

IVV, AAPL, IEFA, SPYV, IVW, PEP, VEA, HCA, VLUE, MRK, EFA, T, AMZN, AEP, VZ, FB, AMT, AMGN, BMY, OVV, NEE, JNJ, SAP, SNN, V, MTDR, ETSY, IWF, FIS, COST, MCD, OGE, UNP, WMT, AME, BAC, BIIB, COF, CMCSA, EIX, EXC, GOOGL, HMSY, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, PG, QCOM, THO, UNH, ZBRA, G, QLYS, PAYC, IWM, PLD, ASML, ACN, ALL, BRK.B, CBRE, CSX, CVS, CPK, CSCO, C, STZ, DTE, DAR, D, ETN, EW, ETR, EL, LHX, HPQ, HD, HON, IBM, IEX, ICE, JKHY, KR, LRCX, LII, LNC, LOW, MET, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, NUE, PFE, PII, AVNT, RF, CRM, SNY, SWKS, SBUX, EQNR, SNPS, TJX, RTX, VLO, GRA, EVRG, WEX, XEL, ZBH, MA, DFS, ULTA, PRI, STAG, BCC, FIVN, PRAH, PYPL, HLI, MEDP, SCHV, VSS, AGCO, ATVI, AMD, AFL, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, ADI, AVY, BSX, BTI, CCMP, BXMT, CASY, CE, SCHW, CI, KO, COO, DD, EOG, EGP, EA, F, GD, MNST, HELE, HSY, INDB, IPG, ISRG, ITRI, KMB, LYG, LMT, MKC, NDAQ, NDSN, ODFL, PNC, PPL, PXD, NTR, BKNG, PGR, PRU, DORM, ROLL, RJF, RSG, RCL, ONTO, R, SHW, SPG, TTWO, TKR, VAR, VRTX, ANTM, WFC, WLTW, CMG, AER, JAZZ, LYB, NXPI, GM, XYL, RXN, PNR, BURL, NAVI, WMS, KEYS, BOOT, RPD, PUMP, AVTR, IWO, Sold Out: CGNX, BEAT, TTD, LUMN, CERN, FDS, WU, CXO, TNET, WPX, BKI, AVLR, GE, GLUU, SMFG,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 315,797 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 703,064 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,813 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 400,205 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,349 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $121.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $170.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $191.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $419.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 45,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 290.71%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $623.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 160.69%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $161.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $75.19 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $80.76.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.97%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $421.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Intrust Bank Na still held 7,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.8%. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Intrust Bank Na still held 17,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.35%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Intrust Bank Na still held 32,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 21.14%. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Intrust Bank Na still held 14,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 26.36%. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Intrust Bank Na still held 57,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrust Bank Na reduced to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 46.94%. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Intrust Bank Na still held 6,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

