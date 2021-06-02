Mexican Government Agency Chooses WooRank to Power SEO Strategy

WOBURN, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a renowned Mexican government agency has chosen WooRank to lead their online search strategy.



The business, located in the State of Guanajuato, specializes in promoting the exportable goods and services from its local area. The company’s mission is to enable the internationalization of Guanajuato companies with effective strategies and specialized support in order to better position themselves for foreign trade.

This year, the agency wanted to further professionalize the consultancies that they offer, which includes analyzing their clients websites and online presence. With WooRank, they will be able to run multiple health checks and offer personalized solutions to improve any clients’ digital strategy. With keyword tracking, technical SEO crawls and competitive analysis, WooRank can help this agency further promote their clients on an international stage. With WooRank’s offering of white-label PDF reports, this agency knew it had found the right tool for its needs.

“WooRank is such an easy tool to use and will ultimately allow this agency to help their clients get found online,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

