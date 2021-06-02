Logo
ZIVO Bioscience to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (

ZIVO, Financial), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional bioproduct candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dahl will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.

Mr. Dahl will deliver his corporate presentation on June 9 at 6:00pm ET, Track 3.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact [email protected].

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response. Visit www.zivobioscience.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements
Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the timing and extent of product launch and commercialization of our products, business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, plans for product applications and product development, including the potential for ZIVO's product candidate to be a viable alternative growth promoter in healthy birds and the potential for reduction of pathogenic contamination of poultry products entering the human food supply, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although ZIVO believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:
Investor Relations
(248) 452 9866 ext 150
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.
[email protected]

