Mirriad Advertising CEO to present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on 9 June

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirriad (OTCQX:MMDDF), the leading in-content advertising company, is pleased to announce its CEO, Stephan Beringer, will guest present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI.

Beringer will share insights with US investors as to why Mirriad is at the tipping point for enabling its in-content format programmatically and how it is scaling into a $135 billion total addressable digital ad market.

In the US, LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the micro and small-cap world. The Invitational, in particular, is unique. The event focuses on new companies on the cusp of doing big things. "If right, it's a glimpse into the future," said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Register Here: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

Event: The LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – See Track 1

Time: 11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM UK/BST

1-1 Meetings: [email protected]

With the end of Apple and Google's cookie-based targeting, the advertising marketplace is in upheaval and the content industry needs solutions to both maximise audience success and monetisation. This is where Mirriad steps in with its game-changing, proven and protected advertising technology that is being adopted by the world's leading companies to drive significantly improved consideration, engagement and reach.

For US and global investors, Mirriad recently cross-listed its stock in New York on the OTCQX.

More information and recent news can be found here:

US Stock Page: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MMDDF/overview

Website: https://www.mirriadplc.com/about-us

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirriad-advertising-ceo-to-present-at-the-2021-ld-micro-invitational-xi-on-9-june-301304084.html

