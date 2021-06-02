Logo
Empowering Customers with New Innovations Announced at SAPPHIRE NOW®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WALLDORF, Germany, June 2, 2021

WALLDORF, Germany, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its global SAPPHIRE NOW® conference, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) unveiled SAP® Business Network, the first step in its bold vision to create new business communities able to improve business outcomes, better navigate changing economic and geopolitical conditions and enhance sustainability contributions.

SAP_Logo.jpg

The company also announced a number of new innovations to help customers transform business processes, drive improved performance and run their best. Highlights of these planned innovations include: 

Business Process Intelligence Solutions Now Offer SAP Process Insights
As part of the business process intelligence (BPI) portfolio, the SAP Process Insights solution enables organizations to analyze and improve their real-world business processes. EY, Deloitte and Infosys Limited are the initial strategic partners working with the BPI portfolio to help organizations transform. To learn more, read "SAP Announces New SAP Process Insights Solution for Quick and Easy Understanding of How Well Processes Perform."

Verify, a New SAP Concur® Feature, Uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Simplify Expense Auditing
The Verify service, a new feature of SAP Concur® solutions, uses AI and machine learning to automatically identify potential expense report issues and anomalies. The AI models are built from analysis of more than US$1 trillion in spend and tens of millions of expenses and receipts. Verify can approve expense reports that have no issues while flagging anomalies for auditors to review. This AI-powered experience means auditors don't waste time reviewing compliant expense reports, but can detect issues of compliance or fraud. To learn more, read "Verify Applies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Simplify Expense Auditing."

SAP Upscale Commerce Is a No-Code Solution Enabling Direct-to-Consumer Engagement
The SAP Upscale Commerce solution is an online commerce, no-code solution that lets midmarket retailers create an omnichannel shopping experiences in minutes. With built-in AI, retailers can provide personalized offerings based on a 360-degree view of their customer from social sentiment and purchase data. With a headless API architecture, retailers can provide customers real-time information about their purchase and delivery through any channel. SAP Upscale Commerce is integrated with SAP S/4HANA® to help ensure customer-facing experiences work with back-end finance, logistics and fulfilment systems to deliver a smooth customer experience. To learn more, read "SAP Upscale Commerce Offers Midmarket Brands No-Code, Maintenance-Free Path to Direct-to-Consumer Engagement."

A Trio of New SAP Business Technology Platform Capabilities Surface Insights from Data
The SAP Analytics Cloud solution now offers operational workforce analytics and planning capabilities and integration with SAP SuccessFactors® solutions. These capabilities link operational, financial and people data to give organizations more comprehensive insights into their workforce. To learn more, read "Enabling Human-Centric & Data-Driven Workforce Planning." The new data marketplace for the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution lets customers and partners connect to data providers across industries and lines of business to gain insights for better decision-making. SAP is also expanding its low-code/no-code offering: SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation services can now capture and automate user interactions and integrate with SAP Process Insights to identify high-impact automation opportunities.

You can learn more about updates to SAP Business Technology Platform and get other news in the SAPPHIRE NOW Innovation News Guide

Many of the solutions mentioned in this announcement are available to try and buy on the SAP Store online marketplace. Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP
SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24
United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list, please contact [email protected] and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

favicon.png?sn=CL97893&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empowering-customers-with-new-innovations-announced-at-sapphire-now-301304108.html

SOURCE SAP SE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL97893&Transmission_Id=202106021000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL97893&DateId=20210602
