Empowering Customers with New Innovations Announced at SAPPHIRE NOW®

WALLDORF, Germany, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its global SAPPHIRE NOW® conference, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) unveiled SAP® Business Network, the first step in its bold vision to create new business communities able to improve business outcomes, better navigate changing economic and geopolitical conditions and enhance sustainability contributions.

The company also announced a number of new innovations to help customers transform business processes, drive improved performance and run their best. Highlights of these planned innovations include:

Business Process Intelligence Solutions Now Offer SAP Process Insights

As part of the business process intelligence (BPI) portfolio, the SAP Process Insights solution enables organizations to analyze and improve their real-world business processes. EY, Deloitte and Infosys Limited are the initial strategic partners working with the BPI portfolio to help organizations transform. To learn more, read "SAP Announces New SAP Process Insights Solution for Quick and Easy Understanding of How Well Processes Perform."

Verify, a New SAP Concur® Feature, Uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Simplify Expense Auditing

The Verify service, a new feature of SAP Concur® solutions, uses AI and machine learning to automatically identify potential expense report issues and anomalies. The AI models are built from analysis of more than US$1 trillion in spend and tens of millions of expenses and receipts. Verify can approve expense reports that have no issues while flagging anomalies for auditors to review. This AI-powered experience means auditors don't waste time reviewing compliant expense reports, but can detect issues of compliance or fraud. To learn more, read "Verify Applies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Simplify Expense Auditing."

SAP Upscale Commerce Is a No-Code Solution Enabling Direct-to-Consumer Engagement

The SAP Upscale Commerce solution is an online commerce, no-code solution that lets midmarket retailers create an omnichannel shopping experiences in minutes. With built-in AI, retailers can provide personalized offerings based on a 360-degree view of their customer from social sentiment and purchase data. With a headless API architecture, retailers can provide customers real-time information about their purchase and delivery through any channel. SAP Upscale Commerce is integrated with SAP S/4HANA® to help ensure customer-facing experiences work with back-end finance, logistics and fulfilment systems to deliver a smooth customer experience. To learn more, read "SAP Upscale Commerce Offers Midmarket Brands No-Code, Maintenance-Free Path to Direct-to-Consumer Engagement."

A Trio of New SAP Business Technology Platform Capabilities Surface Insights from Data

The SAP Analytics Cloud solution now offers operational workforce analytics and planning capabilities and integration with SAP SuccessFactors® solutions. These capabilities link operational, financial and people data to give organizations more comprehensive insights into their workforce. To learn more, read "Enabling Human-Centric & Data-Driven Workforce Planning." The new data marketplace for the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution lets customers and partners connect to data providers across industries and lines of business to gain insights for better decision-making. SAP is also expanding its low-code/no-code offering: SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation services can now capture and automate user interactions and integrate with SAP Process Insights to identify high-impact automation opportunities.

You can learn more about updates to SAP Business Technology Platform and get other news in the SAPPHIRE NOW Innovation News Guide.

Many of the solutions mentioned in this announcement are available to try and buy on the SAP Store online marketplace. Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

