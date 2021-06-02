Supermicro Expands Worldwide Manufacturing - Doubles Capacity to Deliver Over Two Million Servers Per Year and Improved Economies of Scale

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, is doubling its manufacturing capacity to meet worldwide server and storage demand as Cloud, AI, and 5G/Edge drives unprecedented growth in new data and applications. Expansion at both the US and Taiwan campuses is near completion, with full production targeted for Summer 2021.

"Supermicro is investing in the future of the data center, whether on-premises or for public clouds," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro. "With this expansion of our manufacturing capability, we will be able to quickly ship large quantities of individual servers or within fully tested racks directly to our customers. We will have worldwide coverage and capacity to meet the increasing demand for servers and storage systems as more enterprises continue their digital transformation."

The new manufacturing facilities will enable Supermicro to keep costs low by leveraging US design excellence with lower-cost manufacturing in Taiwan. By mid-summer 2021, Supermicro will have the capacity to produce over two million severs per year, effectively doubling capacity. Rack level design reduces pricing for customers, and Supermicro will deliver fully configured and tested racks to customers globally through the Supermicro Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions capability. The assembly lines will produce a range of servers and rack level integration consisting of Supermicro products and third-party components.

Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions

Pre-defined racks of expertly selected servers, storage, and networking components, working together, will result in solutions that are perfectly matched to existing and future workloads. Solutions will consist of optimized servers and storage systems for Cloud, AI, 5G/Edge, and Enterprise workloads. The new rack solutions are designed for efficiency with superior thermal functionality and equipped to support the latest liquid cooling options for the growing number of racks requiring high-density efficiency and performance.

Supermicro at Computex Taipei 2021

Supermicro CEO, Charles Liang, headlined the first day at COMPUTEXForum with a keynote address on the latest system innovations and storage solutions for dynamic markets, including Cloud, AI, 5G/Edge, and Enterprise.

COMPUTEXForum Address:

Time Agenda Spokespersons June 2, 2021

(Wed) (GMT+8)

10:30am-11:00 Presentation • Charles Liang, Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer,

Chairman of the Board, Supermicro

In addition to the COMPUTEX Forum presentation, Supermicro will host a virtual booth and demonstrate a wide range of server and storage options. Supermicro systems feature a choice between 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors or 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. In addition, Supermicro continues to support the latest generation of NVIDIA-Certified Systems, including NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs, and NVIDIA ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapters.

Supermicro offers over 200 application-optimized systems, including:

SuperBlade ®

Twin Product Family (BigTwin ® , TwinPro ® , and FatTwin ® )

, TwinPro , and FatTwin ) Rackmount Product Family (Ultra, Hyper, and CloudDC)

GPU-optimized systems

Telco/5G and Edge servers

These systems enable organizations worldwide to expand their computing capacity for various industries while reducing their energy usage. This breadth of offerings, combined with our expanded global manufacturing capabilities, ensures that Supermicro can meet the growing demands of customers worldwide.

To learn more about Supermicro www.supermicro.com

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

