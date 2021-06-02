Logo
Supermicro Introduces Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions Delivering Pre-Defined and Pre-Tested @ Scale Data Center Configurations for Cloud, AI, and 5G/Edge

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions Bring The Performance, Efficiency, Quality, and Cost Advantages of Commercial Off the Shelf Solutions to Data Center Design and Operation; With 1000s of Racks Already Deployed, These Turn-Key Rack Solutions Deliver Cloud Like Simplicity With The Performance, Security, and Cost Advantages of an On-Prem Infrastructure

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, has turn-key, pre-defined, pre-tested, and validated rack-level solutions for the most demanding workloads found in advanced data center environments. Supermicro offers complete racks pre-configured with the latest servers, storage, networking equipment, cabling, software configurations, and management infrastructure designed and built by a global in-house staff of data center experts.

Super_Micro_Computer_Plug_and_Play_Image.jpg

Demand is increasing for a cloud-native data center infrastructure with the performance, efficiency, and the superior TCO of at-scale on-prem systems that can be delivered as a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution. Data center solutions require integrating many diverse products and technologies, including servers, storage, networking, and software, to deliver quality, performance, security, and scalability.  Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions provide a turn-key option designed and tested for specific workloads by a global team of Supermicro data center experts. The offerings include state-of-the-art options for superior performance, including new liquid-cooled configurations that deliver optimum efficiency and operate with lower costs and reduced environmental impact.  Supermicro works directly with customers on the system architecture, workload demands, and final solution validation. Supermicro's manufacturing facility contains a complete 1-megawatt rack-level burn-in facility, incorporating L11/L12 testing, as well as benchmarking tools and experts.

"With Rack Scale Plug and Play, we are bringing our system design expertise and building block architecture to the rack level to deliver true at scale data center solutions, helping our customers to deploy a complete tested, and validated solution with minimal lead time," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro. "We have created rack level solutions that are targeted at the fastest growing and most demanding workloads, including Cloud, AI, and 5G.  Designed for superior performance, efficiency, and costs, the solutions incorporate state-of-the-art technologies, including the latest 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, high-density SuperBlade configurations, GPU Optimized systems with up to 16 GPUs, and all-flash NVMe petascale storage systems."

Selected Rack Level Designs

The Supermicro rack level designs are initially targeted for Cloud, AI, 5G/Edge, and High Performance Computing (HPC) is built from Supermicro's entire line of over 100 application-optimized systems. These building blocks include Hyper, SuperBlade®, the Twin Product Family (BigTwin®, TwinPro®, and FatTwin®), Ultra, CloudDC, GPU, Telco/5G, and Edge servers, and feature the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro, presented Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions at Computex Taipei on June 2, 2021.

To learn more about Supermicro Rack Level Solutions, please visit:

www.supermicro.com/rack-scale-plug-and-play

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Supermicro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF97438&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supermicro-introduces-rack-scale-plug-and-play-solutions-delivering-pre-defined-and-pre-tested--scale-data-center-configurations-for-cloud-ai-and-5gedge-301303865.html

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF97438&Transmission_Id=202106020905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF97438&DateId=20210602
