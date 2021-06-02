Ally Bank eliminates all overdraft fees, ending centuries-old industry practice and lifting consumer burden

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ally Bank eliminates all overdraft fees, ending centuries-old industry practice and lifting consumer burden

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Americans paid $12.4 billion in overdraft fees in 2020, according to the 2021 FinHealth Spend Report

- Removal of fees will help protect consumers disproportionately hurt by overdrafts

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Bank, the largest digital bank in the U.S. and a division of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), eliminated overdraft fees on all accounts today. Every Ally Bank customer is eligible, and there are no requirements or restrictions.

Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey Brown said: "This is a significant advancement for consumers as we live out our mission and live up to our name - being a true ally. Overdraft fees are a pain point for many consumers but are particularly onerous for some. It is time to end them. 

"Nationwide, more than 80% of overdraft fees are paid by consumers living paycheck to paycheck or with consistently low balances – precisely the people who need help stabilizing their finances.  Eliminating these fees helps keep people from falling further behind and feeling penalized as they catch up," said Brown.

Ninety-five percent of the consumers who paid $12.4 billion in overdraft fees in 2020 were "financially vulnerable" and disproportionately Black and Latinx, according to the 2021 FinHealth Spend Report. Among those financially vulnerable households with checking accounts, 43% averaged 9.6 overdrafts during 2020, resulting in annual overdraft fees of hundreds of dollars per household on average.

Diane Morais, president of consumer and commercial banking at Ally Bank, said, "Since we launched Ally in 2009, we've worked tirelessly to create simple experiences that are built around consumer needs. We know that money can be a source of stress and confusion, and we try to simplify that for people. Overdraft fees can be a major cause of anxiety. It became clear to us that the best way to relieve that anxiety was to eliminate those fees."

The elimination of overdraft fees is the latest example of Ally's "Do It Right" commitment. Ally has never charged overdraft fees for debit card transactions or charged more than one overdraft fee per day. For over a decade, Ally has been leveraging its direct bank model to pass value back to customers with no minimum balance requirements, no monthly maintenance fees, no ACH transfer fee, and a large nationwide, no-fee ATM network with over 43,000 Allpoint ATMs.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contact:

Justin Nicolette
Ally Public Relations
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE94055&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-bank-eliminates-all-overdraft-fees-ending-centuries-old-industry-practice-and-lifting-consumer-burden-301303220.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE94055&Transmission_Id=202106021000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE94055&DateId=20210602
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment