Optibase Ltd. Announces First Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 2, 2021

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to revenues of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Optibase Ltd shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $822,000 or $0.16 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $117,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2020.

Weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation for the periods were approximately 5.2 million basic and diluted shares for each period.

As of March 31, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million, and shareholders' equity of $82.5 million, compared with $28.8 million, and $86.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.

Amir Philips, Chief Executive Officer of Optibase commented on the first quarter results: "This quarter our fixed income real estate rent has decreased compared to the first quarter of 2020 mainly due to the sale of our portfolio in Germany during the second and the third quarters of 2020. This quarter we had a net loss of $822,000 compared to net income of $117,000 for the first quarter of 2020. Our net loss is mainly due to a decrease in our fixed income real estate rent due to the sale of the portfolio in Germany and due to an increase in our taxes on income. For the first quarter of 2021, we generated NOI of $2.8 million representing a decrease compared to the first quarter of 2020 mainly due to a decrease in our fixed income real estate rent resulting of the sale of portfolio in Germany. In addition, for the first quarter of 2021, our Recurring FFO decreased to $564,000 compared to Recurring FFO of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in our Recurring FFO is due to a decrease in our fixed income real estate rent, due to the sale of portfolio in Germany and due to an increase in our taxes on income." Mr. Philips concluded: "We continue our work to maintain our basic parameters and to increase our financial stability as we progress into 2021."

ACCOUNTING AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

Non-GAAP Net Operating Income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating income, which, to calculate NOI, is adjusted to add back real estate depreciation, and amortization, general and administrative expenses and other operation expenses less gain on sale of operating properties. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe that NOI (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense item that are incurred at the property level.

We consider the NOI to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, to understand the core property operations prior to depreciation and amortization expenses and general and administrative costs. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different overhead structures, with varying marginal impact to overhead by acquiring real estate, we consider the NOI to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or groups of assets.

The metric NOI should only be considered as supplemental to the metric operating income as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. NOI should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States).

Non-GAAP Funds from operation, or FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income, which, to calculate FFO, is adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated associates. We make certain adjustments to FFO, which it refers to as Non-GAAP recurring FFO or recurring FFO, to account for items we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, including transaction costs associated with acquisitions. We use FFO internally as a performance measure and we believe FFO (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) is a useful, supplemental measure of our operating performance as it's a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry. We also believe that Recurring FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of our core operating performance. The company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of operating results generated from its FFO and Recurring FFO measures.

We consider the FFO and Recurring FFO to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, in analyzing our operating performance.

The metric's FFO and Recurring FFO should only be considered as supplemental to the metric net income as a measure of our performance. FFO (i) does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, (ii) is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to make distributions, (iii) is not an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, and (iv) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (which is determined in accordance with GAAP) for purposes of evaluating our operating performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data


A reconciliation of operating income to NOI is as follows:




Three months ended



March 31

March 31



2021

2020



$

$



Unaudited

Unaudited





GAAP Operating income


1,115

1,709





Adjustments:




Real estate depreciation and amortization


980

871





General and administrative


736

800





Non-GAAP Net Operating Income NOI


2,831

3,380






A reconciliation of net income to FFO and Recurring FFO is as follows:







Three months ended     



March 31

March 31



2021

2020



$

$



Unaudited

Unaudited





GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Optibase LTD


(822)

117





Adjustments :




Real estate depreciation and amortization


980

871





Pro-rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization

from unconsolidated associates   


726

827





Non-controlling interests share in the above adjustments


(320)

(295)





Non-GAAP Fund From Operation (FFO)


564

1,520





Non-GAAP Recurring Fund From Operation (Recurring FFO)


564

1,520









Amounts in thousands




About Optibase

Optibase invests in the fixed-income real estate field and currently holds properties and beneficial interest in real-estate assets and projects in Switzerland, Texas, Philadelphia, PA, Miami, FL, and in Chicago, IL, USA and is currently looking for additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously engaged in the field of digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia in July 2010. For further information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our marketing and operations plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on management's current expectations which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, difficulties in finding suitable real-estate properties for investment, availability of financing for the acquisition of real-estate, difficulties in leasing of real-estate properties, insolvency of tenants, difficulties in the disposition of real-estate projects, risk relating to collaborative arrangements with our partners relating to our real-estate properties, risks relating to the full consummation of the transaction for the sale of our video solutions business, general economic conditions and other risk factors. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, please refer to Optibase's most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made herein.


Optibase Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Period Ended March 31, 2021




Three months ended


March 31

March 31


2021

2020


$

$


Unaudited

Unaudited




Fixed income real estate rent

3,445

4,107

Cost and expenses:



Cost of real estate operation

614

727

Real estate depreciation and amortization

980

871

General and administrative

736

800

       Total cost and expenses

2,330

2,398




Operating income

1,115

1,709




Other Income

161

-

Financial expenses, net

599

601

Income before taxes on income

677

1,108

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

320

(342)

Equity share in losses of associates, net

467

407







Net income (loss)

(110)

1,043




Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

712

926

Net  income (loss) attributable to Optibase LTD

(822)

117




Net earnings (loss) per share :



Basic and Diluted

$(0.16)

$0.02







Number of shares used in computing earnings per share



Basic

5,186

5,186

Diluted

5,186

5,186







Amounts in thousands



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020


Unaudited

Audited

Assets






Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

27,532

28,820

Restricted cash

758

835

Trade receivables, net

421

216

Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses

1,392

569

Bonds related deposits

2,355

2,564

Total current assets

32,458

33,004




Long term investments:



Long-term deposits

97

98

Right-of-use assets

238

272

Investments in companies and associates

8,802

9,269

Total Long term investments

9,137

9,639




Real estate properties, net

179,924

192,054




Total assets

221,519

234,697




Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current Liabilities:



Current maturities of long term loans and bonds

6,168

6,447

Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other

4,303

4,144

Operating lease liabilities

151

166

Liabilities attributed to discontinued operations

2,061

2,061

Total current liabilities

12,683

12,818




Long term liabilities:



Deferred tax liabilities

14,205

15,095

Land lease liability, net

6,591

7,054

Operating lease liabilities

111

146

Long term loans, net of current maturities

105,396

112,923

Total long term liabilities

126,303

135,218




Shareholders' equity:



Shareholders' equity of Optibase Ltd

58,277

61,464

Non-controlling interests

24,256

25,197

Total shareholders' equity

82,533

86,661




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

221,519

234,697




Amounts in thousands



Contacts:
Amir Philips, CEO, Optibase Ltd.
011-972-73-7073-700
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Marybeth Csaby, for Optibase
+1-917-664-3055
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN97887&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optibase-ltd-announces-first-quarter-results-301303928.html

SOURCE Optibase Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN97887&Transmission_Id=202106021000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN97887&DateId=20210602
