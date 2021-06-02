INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLDR, FMBI, ENVB, HRVSF; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Cloudera, Inc. (: CLDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $16.00 in cash per share. If you are a Cloudera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ( FMBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Old National Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. Following completion of the transaction, former First Midwest stockholders are expected to own approximately 44% of the combined company. If you are a First Midwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ( ENVB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MagicMed Industries Inc. Upon completion of the transaction, current Enveric shareholders will own approximately 63.4% of the combined company’s common stock, as calculated on a fully diluted basis. If you are an Enveric shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held. If you are a Harvest Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

