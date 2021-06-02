UI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ubiquiti Inc.

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Ubiquiti, Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") (: UI) from January 11, 2021 through March 30, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Krebs on Security published an article entitled “Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach ‘Catastrophic’” stating that the Company had downplayed a data breach and that its “third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication.” The article stated that attackers had gained access to all Ubiquiti Amazon Web Services accounts, including all S3 data buckets, application logs, databases, user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on cookies. The article claimed that the Company should have immediately invalidated customers’ credentials and forced a reset.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $50.70 per share, or 14.5%, to close at $298.30 per share on March 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to speak fully and truthfully because they failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (ii) that attackers had obtained administrative access to the Company’s servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, user database credentials, and secrets to forge single sign-on cookies; (iii) that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti’s customers’ systems, and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Ubiquiti securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/ubiquiti-ui-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-404/apply/ or contact Joseph R. Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

