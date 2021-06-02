PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announced that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.

Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation on June 10 at 4:00pm ET, Track 1.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact [email protected].

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petros-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-ld-micro-virtual-invitational-conference-on-june-10-2021-301304148.html

SOURCE Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.