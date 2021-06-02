T. Rowe Price Releases Annual Study On 401(k) Participant Activity And Plan Design

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

T. Rowe Price Releases Annual Study On 401(k) Participant Activity And Plan Design

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reference Point research shows that 401(k) participants saved more and account balances grew in 2020 amid pandemic

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, June 2, 2021

BALTIMORE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services for investors and plan sponsors, released today Reference Point, its annual 401(k) benchmarking report featuring year-over-year data and analysis on participant behavior and plan design.  The report is based on the firm's full-service recordkeeping client data and this year, it features findings derived through the lens of the global pandemic.  

"While the financial, physical, and emotional strains caused by the pandemic had, and will continue to have, repercussions on plan design and retirement savings outcomes, it was encouraging to see that through it all, plan sponsors and participants remained committed to retirement savings," said Kevin Collins, head of Retirement Plan Services at T. Rowe Price.

Key findings include:                                              

  • The overall average pretax deferral rate for participants increased from 7.6% in 2019 to 7.8% in 2020—the largest annual increase since 2016.
  • The deferral rate increase, combined with the fact that the majority of participants did not react to the market volatility by making withdrawals from their accounts, contributed to the average account balance increasing by 13% over 2019 when the market rebounded before the end of the year.
  • Roth 401(k)s continue to gain traction in the marketplace. Since 2016, plans offering Roth contribution options have increased from 60% to 80% in 2020. Nearly 10% of eligible participants took advantage of this benefit in 2020, up from 8.5% the previous year.
  • During the peak of the market volatility in 2020, 10% of plans made changes to their plan design. For example, from 2019 to 2020, the percentage of plans offering a match declined, from 82% to 77%, as some plans suspended their company matching contributions in 2020. However, of the plans that made changes, almost half of these plans reinstated part or all of their original plan design, including matches, within the first month of the new year (46% in January 2021).
  • While the vast majority of participants did not leverage any of the CARES Act provisions (more than 90%), those who did chose to access funds in the form of Coronavirus Related Distributions (CRDs), hardships, or loans. Due to the availability of CARES Act provisions, the number of 401(k) hardship withdrawals and loans taken declined in 2020, as participants took CRDs instead. CRDs accounted for 68% of loans and distributions, however only approximately 8% of participants took at least one CRD in 2020.

Collins added, "Despite the challenging year, we continued to see growth—participants are saving more, account balances are continuing to grow, and plan sponsors are remaining steadfast in helping employees save for retirement."

ABOUT REFERENCE POINT
Reference Point is an annual client data benchmarking report so plan sponsors can review trends and benchmark their progress and participant behavior across the firm's client base. Data are based on the large-market, full-service universe of T. Rowe Price Retirement Plan Services, Inc. retirement plans (401(k) and 457 plans), consisting of 674 plans and over 2.0 million participants, from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. T. Rowe Price Plan Services, Inc. has been a retirement solutions provider for more than 30 years.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.59 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2021. The firm is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional, intermediary, and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=PH96602&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-releases-annual-study-on-401k-participant-activity-and-plan-design-301304137.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH96602&Transmission_Id=202106021017PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH96602&DateId=20210602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment