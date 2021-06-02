Logo
Boatim's Boat Financing Feature Now Available

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, June 2, 2021

MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), a company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, today announces the launch of its new boat financing offering for US customers. Following the launch of its insurance quoting tool a few days ago, Boatim Inc. now also enables its users to directly access financing options to buy or refinance their boat through Boatim.com.

"The majority of the $20bn worth of annual US boat purchases involve financing and, despite the continued boom in the boating market, the number of providers in this area is very limited. Our affiliation with SunTrust Bank´s lending specialist now allows our users in the US to conveniently check out their options when getting a boat to join the millions of Americans already out on the water," says CEO Wolfgang Tippner.

"We wanted to include this feature as quickly as possible to enhance Boatim´s suite of tools for boaters and buyers," continues Tippner, "and we are working to further enhance the financing and insurance capabilities of our platform to take the user experience to yet another level - so, look out for those next iterations."

Through Boatim.com anyone looking to buy, finance, insure or sell their boat can easily find all the right tools for the task. While we understand the expectations of the next generation of boaters, our trusted and established industry partners ensure quick and solid execution.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On Boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, revenue streams are being added continuously.

Since August 2019 the privately funded start-up has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on Dec 2, 2020, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information has also been set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Aug 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is June 2, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Boatim® and Smart Connected Inventory® are registered trademarks of Boatim, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Boatim, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

favicon.png?sn=CG98114&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boatims-boat-financing-feature-now-available-301304156.html

SOURCE Boatim Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG98114&Transmission_Id=202106021018PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG98114&DateId=20210602
