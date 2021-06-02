Logo
Chairman of New You, Inc. CBD Acquisition Subsidiary ST Brands to Speak on Panel Entitled "The Companies Driving International Market Growth" at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Thursday, June 3

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

New You, Inc. Executive Chairman Jay Frankovich will join executives from other publicly traded, global cannabis companies for the discussion

Carlsbad, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- New You, Inc. ( NWYU) wholly-owned CBD consumer product acquisition subsidiary, Executive Chairman, Jay Frankovich, will join executives from Curaleaf, Khiron Life Sciences, and IM Cannabis Corp on a panel hosted by Black Legend Capital Managing Director Claudia Della Mora to discuss global growth of the cannabis sector at 1:15pm Eastern Time on Thursday, June 3, 2021. 

Investors and guests wishing to learn how different companies are approaching opportunities created by burgeoning global demand for CBD are invited to participate at the panel’s Watch Now page.

About New You, Inc.

New You, Inc. ( NWYU) wholly-owned subsidiary ST Brands Corp is a capital and growth platform for high potential consumer cannabidiol (“CBD”) companies that create, develop, market, and sell unique and proprietary products to various segments of the global consumer market.

ST Brands applies financial, operational, branding resource infrastructure to deliver turnkey business services and achieve economies of scale in capital, sourcing, production, packaging, and sales.

ST Brands acquires scalable cannabis companies with the potential to become sector leaders in the legal cannabis market. We provide growth capital and expert professional oversight in exchange for stock in their company.

Brands are selected for strong unique selling propositions, strategic value to other portfolio companies and potential for ST Brands’ services to enhance cash flow and/or the asset’s equity value.

Products are sold through several channels, including wholesale to retailers, online direct-to-consumer, and white labeling for branded resellers. ST Brands provides its collection of brands and global resources in market research, brand creation and design, supply chain management with GMP and ISO materials, digital marketing, and promotion, all to improve cost efficiency, expedite time to market, and maximize growth in each market.

The Company seeks to capitalize on the scaling challenges facing individual CBD consumer products with solutions to issues including global branding obstacles, supply chain fragmentation, traceability, and compliance.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

Contact:

[email protected]

