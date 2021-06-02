SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DISCA, UFS, FOE, and BSCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Discovery Inc. ( DISCA, DISCB, DISCK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Discovery Inc. ( DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) in connection with the company’s agreement with AT&T Inc. to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone entertainment company. AT&T’s shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders owning 29% of the new company. If you own DISCA, DISCB or DISCK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/DISCA-DISCB-DISCK/

Domtar Corporation (: UFS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Domtar Corporation (: UFS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by privately held Canadian paper manufacturer Paper Excellence. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive $55.00 per share in cash for each share of UFS common stock that they hold. If you own UFS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ufs/

Ferro Corporation (: FOE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ferro Corporation (: FOE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Prince International Corporation, a portfolio company of American Securities, LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in cash for each share of Ferro common stock that they hold. If you own FOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/foe/

Bank of Santa Clarita ( BSCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Santa Clarita ( BSCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southern California Bancorp (“Southern California”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, BSCA shareholders will receive 1.00 share of Southern California common stock for each BSCA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.59 based upon Southern California’s June 1, 2021 closing price of $13.59. If you own BSCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bsca/