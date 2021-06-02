Alpha Esports Tech Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under Ticker '9HN'

Alpha Esports Tech also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘ALPA'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FRA:9HN), ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol "9HN", and the German WKN registry number is "A3CPVJ".

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: https://alphatech.inc

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

