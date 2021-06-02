Sky Gold Highlights Gold in Soil Geochemical Anomalies on the Mustang Property, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") reports on the identification of several new gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies in the northern and western portions of the Mustang Property, Newfoundland. The Company plans to follow up these anomalies with diamond drilling and intends to drill possible extensions of interpreted structural trends identified on the contiguous Mt. Peyton project, owned by Exploits Discovery Corp. ("NFLD").

"We are excited to have such a strong geochemical signature along the border with Exploits in the same area they have high priority drill targets now being tested." stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold. "We are also encouraged with the identification of other new gold targets at Mustang that will be further investigated to define potential drill targets later in the summer."

Target area highlights include:

North Woodman Pond Target - Covering an area of 2,000 by 750 metres, this target includes the highest gold-in-soil values received to date of 55 parts per billion gold ("ppb" Au), with highly anomalous arsenic (As) at 87 parts per million ("ppm"). This target is flanked on both sides by the Schooner Fault and offset structures, as identified on NFLD's contiguous Mt. Peyton project, where NFLD has recently announced (see news release dated May 27th, 2021) plans to drill approximately 3,000 m in twelve HQ-diameter diamond drill holes. The Schooner Fault represents a sub-parallel trending fault system, identified by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (SPOT) for NFLD, located approximately 3.5 km west of the known gold bearing Appleton Fault that hosts New Found Gold's Keats, Lotto, and Knob Zone gold discoveries.

Soil Geochemistry Survey Details

Soil sampling recently completed by Sky Gold comprised 445 samples collected across three sample grids. All grids were oriented 315o-135o and varied from 100 m (13 lines), to 350 m (5 lines) to 400 m (five lines) line spacing. Sample processing and assays were completed by Eastern Analytical Labs of Springdale, Newfoundland. The minus-80 mesh fractions of the samples were analyzed by Fire Assay for Au, and Induction-Coupled Plasma optical emission analysis (ICP-OES), after four-acid (HCl/HNO 3 /HClO 4 /HF) digestion for Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, In, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Se, Sn, Sr, Ti, U, V, W, Zn and Zr.

The Company also owns the Virginia property in Newfoundland, located contiguous to the southern margin of Labrador Gold Corp.'s Kingsway property where drilling is active on the Big Vein target. The Virginia property has received all necessary permits for its maiden diamond drill program planned for this summer.

Qualified Person

Catherine Fitzgerald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and Independent Director of Sky Gold, is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this news release as they pertain to the Mustang and Virginia properties.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA. In addition to the Company's Newfoundland properties, the Company also owns the Evening Star property, located 12 km southeast of Hawthorne, NV, which is prospective for gold mineralization and CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization.

