MedCAD Receives Exclusive 3D Medical Printing Contract with Premier, Inc.

DALLAS, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCAD is proud to announce an exclusive agreement with Premier, Inc. ( PINC) to provide point-of-care solutions through 3D medical printing and surgical planning.



“We are extremely proud to partner with Premier to create a first-of-its-kind, point-of-care, patient-specific manufacturing solution for its 4,100 hospital partners,'' said Nancy Hairston, MedCAD President and CEO. “OnSite is a unique offering, as it gives hospitals the ability to be FDA-compliant and use MedCAD’s quality system to manufacture patient-matched implants, surgical models and virtual surgical planning.”

MedCAD® OnSite™ Point of Care is a hospital-located surgical planning and 3D printing lab producing reimbursable, on-demand devices for use in patient-specific surgical cases.

OnSite delivers faster, more collaborative plans and better surgeon-directed devices. With the immediacy of OnSite, surgeons can confer with biomedical engineers in a lounge setting while leveraging all of the benefits of Custom Surgical Solutions at the point-of-care. The immediacy of direct product fulfillment is ideal for trauma and elective procedures alike.

The labs are multidisciplinary, supported by MedCAD staff and covered by MedCAD's regulatory and Quality Management System. OnSite brings patient-matched solutions to where they’re needed most in a way hospitals can thrive - and afford.

Premier, Inc. is a health care improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 US hospitals and health systems and more than 200,000 other providers and organizations. As an industry leader, Premier has created one of the most comprehensive databases of high-quality vendors, clinical best practices and efficiency improvement strategies.

About MedCAD

MedCAD is a privately held company in Dallas, TX. For more than a decade, MedCAD has been an innovator in the patient-matched medical device industry with cranial implants, surgical planning, and 3D modeling products and services. MedCAD is known for its high-quality products, spectacular customer service and concierge-style case management.

