AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)( FRA:601A, Financial)(the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has been actively engaged in searching for a facility in Detroit, Michigan, with a view to further developing and proving out its aim to produce modular units capable of generating green ammonia. The Company believes that there is significant market demand for practical green energy sources of the type the modular units would represent, including on the part of agricultural, farming and small Industrial operations, many of which utilize ammonia as fertilizer and feed. The Company expects to be in a position to make a further announcement in regard to this facility search in the near term. In addition, in anticipation of a securing a development facility, the Company is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Greg Barranger, who will be joining the Company as General Manager, Plant facilities Michigan.

The CEO of AmmPower, Gary Benninger states, "We are excited to be on a path toward one day entering the green ammonia consumer market. Currently, there are a large number of agricultural and farming operations that could benefit from green ammonia as a fuel source, as well as a source to facilitate the production of green fertilizer".

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the expected timing of its name and ticker symbol changes. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's ability to secure a development facility, the Company's ability to develop or produce modular units capable of generating green ammonia, current or anticipated market demand for such products, and current or market demand for green ammonia solutions generally. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include that the Company may not successfully secure a development facility; that It may not be able to produce modular units capable of generating green ammonia; that there may never be a market for such products; and those risks that identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

