SHAPE Launches Beauty Lab Box For Summer 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHAPE Partners with 21 Top Beauty and Wellness Brands for Second Limited-Edition Consumer Offering Including CeraVe, Grande Cosmetics, Mediheal, SeneGence, WEN and More

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) SHAPE is launching the next edition of the SHAPE Beauty Lab Box on June 7, an exclusive offering filled with the latest products from 21 top beauty and wellness brands such as Batiste, Degree, Fortify+ and more. With a value of more than $560, the summer Beauty Lab Box is available to consumers for $45 at Meredith's Magazine Store while supplies last. This offer follows a successful first edition last November, which sold out in just two weeks.

SHAPE_Logo.jpg

"The Beauty Lab Box delivers just what our audience is hungry for: the joy of discovering vetted, editor-approved products to keep them at the forefront of what's trending," said SVP, Group Publisher Agnes Chapski. "SHAPE's brand expertise provides invaluable access for our beauty advertising partners who want to connect with passionate consumers who are committed to their beauty and workout routines."

Planning to offer a third box for the 2021 holiday season, SHAPE has doubled the value of products in this latest offering since the sell-out Beauty Lab Box last November.

Meredith's SVP e-Commerce & Paid Products Andy Wilson commented, "The SHAPE Beauty Lab Box is one component of Meredith's larger company-wide strategy focused on driving diverse revenue streams and deepening consumer engagement across platforms."

SHAPE editors hand-picked their favorite products for the latest limited-edition Beauty Lab Box. From hydrating skin care and sun protection to eye-catching color cosmetics and sweat-proof body care, this box contains 21 coveted products for the wellness-minded woman from consumer-favorite brands, such as BeautyStat, invisibobble, Purlisse, Skintimate, Vichy and more.

The full list of products included in the SHAPE Beauty Lab Box is as follows:

  • Batiste, Volumizing Dry Shampoo
  • BeautyStat, Universal C Skin Refiner
  • Bella Spirit, Self Tanning Bronzing Drops
  • Bogavia, Firming Body Serum
  • CeraVe, Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint SPF 30
  • Degree , Apple & Gardenia Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant
  • FOAMIE, Aloe You Very Much Shampoo Bar
  • Fortify+, Protecting Facial Mist
  • Grande Cosmetics, GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener
  • Hello, Activated Charcoal Fluoride Free Toothpaste
  • impress, Color Press-On Manicure in Pick Me Pink
  • invisibobble, Power in Crystal Clear
  • Mediheal, W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask
  • Purlisse, Blue Lotus Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen
  • SeneGence, ShadowSense in Bella Cream and Ballet Slipper
  • Skintimate, Bloom Razor
  • StriVectin, SD Advanced PLUS Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate
  • Swash, Free & Clear Laundry Detergent
  • Vichy, Mineral 89 Booster Serum (travel size)
  • WEN, 319 Ultra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatment
  • YENSA, Pink Lotus Peptide Renewal Eye Cream

To pre-order SHAPE's summer Beauty Lab Box, visit Meredith's Magazine Store here.

ABOUT SHAPE
SHAPE is the authoritative voice speaking directly to women who lead an active lifestyle, rooted in the science-backed expertise of our editors and contributing board of advisors. Through our magazine, website, social platforms and experiences, SHAPE serves as their definitive resource for active wellness, delivering information, stories and a trusted roadmap for our readers to navigate the journey to their goals. We understand her, we motivate her and we speak to her—about the race she trains for, the cooking class she wants to try, the adventure trip she goes on, the workout trend that piques her interest, the new skin care routine she has been searching for. With SHAPE, she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy and happy—today and every day. Our trusted voice offers inspiration. She takes the action—and shapes her biggest and boldest life.

favicon.png?sn=CG98279&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shape-launches-beauty-lab-box-for-summer-2021-301304215.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

