Grand Opening Announcement - The Pretzel Haus

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Nick Agostino, president of The Pretzel Haus, is pleased to announce the build out is well underway for the flagship location of "The Pretzel Haus." We are very excited to bring our unique stuffed pretzel sandwiches, jumbo pretzels, pretzel desserts, fresh made dip sauces, and much more to the Palm Harbor, Florida area. The Pretzel Haus is expected to open this summer on or about July 30, 2021.

We are looking forward to every customer's reaction when they walk in and smell the fresh baked from scratch Pretzel creations! The quaint, cozy, rustic industrial decor will be coupled with friendly faces looking forward to greeting each and every person. We will also offer outdoor seating! The Pretzel Haus will no doubt be one of Tampa Bay‘s new favorite places!

CONTACT:

Nick Agostino - President
The Pretzel Haus
2655 East Lake Rd.
Palm Harbor, FL 34685
WWW.GRILLITBRANDS.com
E-mail: [email protected]

About GRILLiT Inc.

GRILLiT Inc. (GRLT) is the parent company of 4 complementary restaurant businesses. Our initial expansion, The Pretzel Haus, will offer a pretzel products through a chain of retail locations. The second business is called The Chicken Haus and is based on a restaurant called Hähnchen Ewald www.haehnchen-ewald.de. The menu had a brilliance by offering only fried chicken, bratwurst, fries, special sauces, and beer. The namesake, GRILLiT, will remain the primary brand as we maintain the original menu and modernize the original strategy from 2011. The fourth business is called Bessemer Brewery. This railroad themed beer pub inspiration comes from the Bessemer Railroad that ran from Conneaut Ohio to Pittsburgh and supplied ore to the steel mills for that powered the industrial revolution.

All these businesses are designed to complement each other as we look to revive the GRILLiT brand allowing us to increase shareholder value and grow the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently unreliable and actual results may differ materially. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the potential growth and advantages related to market trends and consumer preferences. Factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risk and uncertainties are detailed from information that may be detailed from time to time filings.

SOURCE: Grillit, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650033/Grand-Opening-Announcement--The-Pretzel-Haus

