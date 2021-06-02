McCormick & Company joins the Fortune 500 with strong track record of Industry Leading Performance

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

McCormick & Company joins the Fortune 500 with strong track record of Industry Leading Performance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 2, 2021

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was officially named to the Fortune 500 list of Companies by Fortune Magazine in early June. McCormick's overarching focus on growth and the successful execution of the Company's strategies has consistently driven industry leading revenue growth. As a result, McCormick ranked 482 overall on the list marking an important milestone for the Company. The Fortune 500 ranks the largest United States corporations by total revenue for their respective fiscal years.    

"We are proud of our sustained performance and being included on the prestigious Fortune 500 list," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. "McCormick delivered top-tier financial performance while continuing to build the McCormick of the future, with investments in supply chain, innovation and brand marketing that will position the company for continued success in 2021 and beyond. At McCormick, we take pride in delivering top-tier financial results while doing what's right. We remain focused on advancing our Purpose-led Performance goals centered around our continued commitment to people, communities and the planet."

McCormick's inclusion on the Fortune 500 is among other notable recognitions the Company has received as it achieves impressive growth while advancing its purpose-led initiatives. This year, McCormick was also recognized on the Corporate Knights 2021 Global 100 Sustainability Index, Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List and DiversityInc's Top 50 list of Companies for Diversity.

The Fortune 500 ranking was first introduced in 1955 and reflects approximately two-thirds of the United States gross domestic product as of 2020.   

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:

Lori Robinson at [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH98243&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick--company-joins-the-fortune-500-with-strong-track-record-of-industry-leading-performance-301304238.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH98243&Transmission_Id=202106021145PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH98243&DateId=20210602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment