Table Trac to Install CasinoTrac Management System for Comanche Nation Entertainment in Oklahoma

PR Newswire

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that Comanche Nation Entertainment of Lawton Oklahoma has chosen Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac casino management system for its new War Pony Resort & Casino currently under construction in Devol, Oklahoma.

Comanche Nation Entertainment operates four Oklahoma properties with two more coming soon: Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol, Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin and Comanche Star Casino in Walters. Its newest properties, War Pony Resort & Casino and Comanche Cache Casino, are under construction and scheduled to open this year.

"True to the Comanche Nation's progressive mindset, we are always looking for innovations in technology to better serve our players," said Jack Crane, COO of Comanche Nation Entertainment. "Table Trac's system is perfectly suited for a property of War Pony's size. Table Trac also adapted its services quickly to account for new protocols related to COVID, with selectable systems that create social distancing among players. We can program the machines to detect when a player begins to use one to automatically take the machines on either side of the player out of service. This is especially beneficial since we don't know the long-term effects of COVID, or whether social distancing protocols will continue to change. Table Trac is definitely ahead of the game when it comes to automating social distancing, in addition to its innovative casino management systems."

"War Pony will feature extensive collaboration with Comanche's cash services provider to deliver an elevated guest experience", said Chad Hoehne, President and CEO of Table Trac, Inc. "We are proud to have been chosen by Comanche Nation Entertainment to provide the casino management system for this important new casino."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-to-install-casinotrac-management-system-for-comanche-nation-entertainment-in-oklahoma-301304257.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.