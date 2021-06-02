Logo
PowerA Announces the New FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller Designed for Xbox

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Next Evolution of FUSION Brings Immersive, Professional-Level Gameplay to Xbox consoles with a Mappable Pro Pack, Three-Way Trigger Locks, and Swappable Faceplates and Thumbsticks

PR Newswire

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 2, 2021

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, is launching its newest controller in the popular FUSION line: the FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. Designed for Xbox and compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs, the FUSION Pro 2 fuses premium materials with professional-level gaming features to deliver a totally immersive, high-performance gaming experience. Customizable components, including swappable thumbsticks, paddles, and faceplates invite you to Play Your Way, while a mappable Pro Pack and three-way trigger locks enable you to Harness Your Power. Available at all major retailers where gaming accessories are sold and PowerA.com for $89.99.

Fusion_Pro_2.jpg

A Totally Immersive Gaming Experience

The FUSION Pro 2 is equipped with a Mappable Pro Pack to level-up your gaming with four mappable paddles that can be quickly customized on-the-fly mid-game, while dual rumble motors and magnetic impulse triggers let you truly feel the power with added feedback. Stay in the game for hours on end with top-of-the-line injected rubber grips that provide hours of comfortable gameplay and immerse yourself in the action with crystal-clear in-game stereo audio and communication through the 3.5mm audio jack, featuring a new volume dial with one-touch chat mute with an LED indicator for Xbox consoles. The 3-meter braided USB-C cable makes wired gaming secure and comfortable from your favorite couch or chair across the room.

Get that unbelievable moment ambushing a full squad? Prove it to your friends via the new Share Button. The FUSION Pro 2 puts a new era of professional-style gaming in your hands with unmatched performance at your fingertips.

Play Your Waywith a Gamepad that is Uniquely Yours

Tailor the FUSION Pro 2 to fit your style of gameplay with numerous customizable features that help take your gaming to unparalleled heights while leaving the competition in awe. Three-way trigger locks allow you to adjust for shorter throws and faster action or dial-in your trigger range for your preferred depth. Further customize your control with ALPS analog thumbsticks and switch from short to tall sticks with concave or convex caps.

Beyond the feel of the FUSION Pro 2, the look of the next-level controller is also customizable with two stunning faceplates featuring black wraparound rubberized grips or a classic white faceplate, both of which are designed for super-smooth stick control with embedded anti-friction rings. Keep your customized controller safe anywhere the game takes you, from your house to the next tournament, with the included custom protective case.

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including the FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

About PowerA

Headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe. PowerA products are available at major retailers across the globe, including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.

Find PowerA on Social

Facebook:PowerAExperience
Twitter:@PowerA
Instagram:@powera_gaming
YouTube:PowerAVideos

Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox "Sphere" Design, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

favicon.png?sn=FL97365&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powera-announces-the-new-fusion-pro-2-wired-controller-designed-for-xbox-301304260.html

SOURCE PowerA

