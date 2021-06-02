Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Teams With "Worldwide Business With kathy ireland(R)" To Create Marketing Campaign Designed To Drive Leads To Its International Dealer Network In The Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Ireland's Company Reaches Over 200+ Million Households Via Fox Business Network & Bloomberg International Television-Plus Video Streams On All Major Social Media

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC: WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarms and services for Seniors and emergency response systems for lone workers, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, to create impactful video pieces designed to educate the Company's target market of dealers and distributors of Wearable Healthcare devices, and for use in promos and social media for prospects, clients, and associates, including, but not limited to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.

The collaboration is designed to create video marketing vehicles that will be broadcast via several social media and television platforms in order to bring awareness to WHSI's products and services and to increase the Company's share of the Global Medical Alert System Market. The market is estimated to be $7.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2026 with a healthy CAGR of 8.3%.[i] With the enormous scope of reach of Ms. Ireland's network, WHSI intends to see a large increase in dealer hardware sales and airtime recurring revenue.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show featuring global executives sharing their business insights and framing the opportunities shaping their industries. Hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in business today. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.

The videos, including the interview with Kathy Ireland, will be deployed live on the Worldwide Business website wwbki.com supported by promotional content shared throughout their social platforms promoting our live stream event with call-to-actions for brand awareness and click-throughs to the Company's website.

It will receive U. S and International television exposure including:

US Television Exposure

Fox Business Network as branded content - 80 million potential US Cable Households including 20 million DirecTV subscribers.

Roku ( 43 Million Active Accounts ): Dedicated Worldwide Business Channel

Amazon Fire ( 40 Million Users ): Dedicated Worldwide Business Channel

International Television Exposure (198 million Cable Households):

Europe - Bloomberg International Television as branded content - Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Europe, Middle East/Africa

Asia - Bloomberg International Television as branded content - China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and more

Latin America- Bloomberg International Television as branded content - Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, the Caribbean

Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman & CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said: "Our marketing plan is driven by the efforts of our dealers. The additional content we provide will result in more products and services sold by our dealer network. This new initiative will not only provide them with content, but also create leads for our dealers, domestic and internationally, offering them a qualified and interested pool of potential customers. Thereby, increasing our revenues of our dealers, and ours as well. It's a win-win."

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® :

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is the premier source for the latest business stories, offering viewers a glimpse into the thoughts and insights of some of the brightest minds in the industry today. Hosted by business mogul Kathy Ireland, our award-winning television series of in-depth interviews takes a dedicated look at companies and organizations around the globe as we explore the multitude of business opportunities that modern business companies have before them.

By highlighting the perspectives and insights of leading global executives, we uniquely illustrate how they're adapting in their space to meet an ever-changing world. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® airs weekly on Fox Business Network as sponsored content and Bloomberg International and brings original branded business content to audiences in more than 50 countries across the globe.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® Having aired more than 1,000 episodes and highlighting more than 6,000 companies for more than two decades, Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® consistently brings you the latest, most exciting business, technology, and health stories. For viewers who want to know more about the topics covered, supplemental digital content is available on various video platforms and across social media. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®.

For more information go to: https://worldwidebusinesswithkathyireland.com/about-the-show/

About Wearable Health Solutions:

The Company manufacturers medical alarm devices and services that are used to summon help in the event of an emergency. Our products are designed and marketed primarily to the elderly, physically disabled, and individuals living alone through a large international dealer base.

The Company is the manufacturer of the MediPendant, the first home-based medical device that enables the user to speak and listen to the operator directly through the pendant. The Company has since launched a 2G and 3G mobile medical device called the iHelp, and is currently in development of a new product referenced as the iHelp MAX. This device is a cellular medical alert system, Bluetooth and wi-fi enabled, that operates on a 4G network. Operating capabilities commence on AT&T network (GSM-Global) with further capability on Verizon (CDMA-USA) as well.

The iHelp MAX device showcases new features and functionalities, including fall detection and geo-fencing (the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area), as well as a more powerful range and cellular services. The device will also be Bluetooth-ready to allow for other health-related devices to connect to it and the data stored or used to alert a doctor, caregiver, or loved one if there are any irregularities. Regulatory approval for the device has been received from FCC, CE and PTCRB.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solutions business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (x) Wearable Health Solutions ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

2300 Yonge St. Suite 1600

Toronto, ONT M4P1E4

Canada

www.WearableHealthSolutions.com

855-226-4827

[email protected]

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

