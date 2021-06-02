REMINDER: Innovators with Jane King Webcast Interview with Jaguar Health CEO Lisa Conte & Dragon SPAC Founding Sponsor Josh Mailman to Take Place Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern

Registration link for webcast appears below

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") issued a reminder today that an Innovators with Jane King webcast interview with Jaguar CEO Lisa Conte & Dragon SPAC S.p.A. ("Dragon SPAC") founding sponsor Josh Mailman will air this Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The interview will focus on plans, announced June 1, 2021, for Napo EU S.p.A., the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, to pursue conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency for crofelemer, the Company's novel proprietary drug, for an important orphan indication: short bowel syndrome ("SBS"). SBS is a complex condition characterized by severe malabsorption of fluids and nutrients due to surgical resection of substantial lengths of bowel segments, congenital anomalies, or disease-associated loss of absorption.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Thursday, June 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

Napo EU S.p.A. is the named target of Italy-based Dragon SPAC.

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned Italian subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the Company's expectation that a webcast interview event will take place June 3, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

[email protected]

