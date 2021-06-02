Ares Management Llc Buys California Resources Corp, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, Capital Southwest Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ares Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys California Resources Corp, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp, sells The AZEK Co Inc, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, Capital Southwest Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ares Management Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRC, XOG, NMFC, TCPC, CHPT, CHPT, VEI, KIO,

CRC, XOG, NMFC, TCPC, CHPT, CHPT, VEI, KIO, Added Positions: PNNT, OCSL, ORCC, GBDC, CCO, BBDC, FSKR, SLRC, ARCC, BKCC, FDUS, SCM, TSLX, TROX, BERY, CIK,

PNNT, OCSL, ORCC, GBDC, CCO, BBDC, FSKR, SLRC, ARCC, BKCC, FDUS, SCM, TSLX, TROX, BERY, CIK, Reduced Positions: AZEK, CSWC, FTSI, SAR, SUNS,

AZEK, CSWC, FTSI, SAR, SUNS, Sold Out: OCSI, ACHC, TPVG, TPC,

The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 27,721,090 shares, 51.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.32% California Resources Corp (CRC) - 17,324,848 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 4,932,982 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 42,049,772 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20%

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.37%. The holding were 17,324,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 571,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 481,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 128,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.047300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 347.42%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,334,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 108.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,095,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 102.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,836,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 105.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,666,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,207,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 75.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,145,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.94.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 29.32%. The sale prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -19.45%. Ares Management Llc still held 27,721,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in Capital Southwest Corp by 75.51%. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ares Management Llc still held 63,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp by 50.61%. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.476200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ares Management Llc still held 45,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in SLR Senior Investment Corp by 26.85%. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Ares Management Llc still held 42,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

