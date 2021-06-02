Schneider named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes

Green Bay, Wis., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce the company is among America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes.

"We are incredibly honored to receive recognition as one of the Best Employers for Diversity," said Angela Fish, senior vice president of Human Resources, Schneider. "Respect for all and celebrating our differences is essential to what we do at Schneider. We are committed to creating an inclusive future for all."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to recognize 500 companies based on a survey of 50,000 employees across the country. Respondents pinpointed the companies they identified as being most dedicated to diversity, equality, and inclusion. This year's list also boasts the most diverse boards, executive ranks, and proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"Through our ongoing education and development programs, we strive to create an inclusive environment where associates feel safe, supported and empowered to share their creativity, experiences and ideas," said Fish. "We continue to foster a culture of respect, enhancing the abilities of our talented associates."

Schneider is committed to embracing and seeking out diversity that is inclusive of thought, race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, experience and background. Fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace built on a foundation of mutual respect and integrity ensures that all associates have equal access to the opportunities and resources they need.

Learn more about Schneider's commitments to diversity, equality and inclusion in the company's 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

