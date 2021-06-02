Logo
TowneBank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Common Stock Dividend Increased by 11%

SUFFOLK, Va., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Roads based TowneBank ( TOWN) announced today that its Board of Directors on June 1, 2021 declared its second-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.20 per common share payable on July 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021. The quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, or $0.80 per common share on an annual basis, is an 11.11% increase from the previous dividend rate.

The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Directors’ approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, the bank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. Towne has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $15.08 billion as of March 31, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813


