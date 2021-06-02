Logo
The Top-Rated Hayward OmniLogic® App is Now Compatible with Apple Watch®

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Expanded compatibility makes pool and spa control easier than ever

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Hayward Pool Products announced it is expanding the compatibility of its top-rated OmniLogic app, allowing pool owners to control a variety of pool and spa features directly from an Apple Watch®.

“The OmniLogic app is all about making it easier and more enjoyable to own a pool, so adding Apple Watch® capability was a natural next step for us. Now pool owners can enjoy control right from their wrists—right from the pool, spa or really anywhere—without having to touch their phone or tablet,” said Greg Fournier, Hayward Product Manager for Controls and Backyard Synergies.

The OmniLogic app offers control of virtually any pool or spa feature, and with new Apple Watch® capability, pool owners can manage pump speeds, adjust pool and spa temperatures, choose lighting colors and activate themes and favorites—all without having to bring their mobile phones near the water.

The OmniLogic app supports Hayward’s Omni® line of pool, spa and backyard automation, giving pool owners total control of their backyards from anywhere. The recently redesigned app interface is sleek, modern and intuitive, and is a favorite among both pool owners and builders alike, boasting an average rating of 4.5 stars with over 1,500 reviews in the Apple® App Store®.

The OmniLogic app is currently available for Apple Watch® Series 3 or newer, operating on WatchOS® 7 and above. Adding the new compatibility is easy: pool owners simply update the OmniLogic app, install the OmniLogic app within the Apple Watch® app and enjoy the added control convenience.

Apple®, App Store®, Apple Watch® and WatchOS® are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., which is neither affiliated with Hayward Industries, Inc. nor endorses this product.

For all other inquiries, please contact:

Nicole Manzione
908.351.5400 x4252
[email protected]

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.
Hayward Holdings, Inc. Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub®, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, CAT Controllers®, HCP™ Pumps and Saline C® series.

Hayward products are sold worldwide. For more information, visit www.hayward.com

