Save the Date! Expedia Announces First-Ever Expedia Travel Week Kicking Off June 8th

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world beginning to open back up and travelers eager for the chance to roam freely again, Expedia® today announces its first-ever Expedia Travel Week, the online travel brand's biggest sale of the year. Running from June 8-12 on the Expedia Mobile App and Expedia.com, Expedia Travel Week will feature savings on more than 30,000 hotels around the world, 800+ activities, offers from cruise lines and more, to help vacation-deprived travelers plan their next well-deserved trip.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8898551-expedia-travel-week-kicking-off-june-8th/

Travelers will find up to 60% savings on hotels and activities in popular destinations for not only the upcoming summer travel season; bookings can be made for travel until the end of January 2022 to accommodate travelers who may not be ready to travel just yet. In addition to the extensive deals, Expedia has partnered with top-tier travel and lifestyle influencers to curate custom itineraries, released each day of the sale with limited 20%-off coupons.

EXPEDIA TRAVEL WEEK DEALS UP TO 60% OFF

To help travelers get more out of their next trip, Expedia is launching five days of deals to some of the most dream-worthy destinations. Whether it's a relaxing summer trip to explore the surf-ready shores of Oahu or an international bucket list vacation to roam the vineyards of Tuscany, there's something for every kind of traveler.

All Expedia Travel Week hotel and activity deals are for travel dates June 8, 2021 – Jan 31, 2022, and most include flexible cancellation policies, making it the perfect time to lock in travel plans to look forward to for the rest of the year.

Here's a sampling of just a few properties on sale during Expedia Travel Week:

Plus, find exclusive cruise offers such as complimentary on-board credits, upgrades and discounts from AMA Waterways, Carnival and Norwegian for select sailings through 2023.*

Shiv Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Expedia Brand says: "The demand the travel industry is seeing for the summer and beyond demonstrates just how eager travelers are to get back out there, and the perfect opportunity for us to show it matters who you travel with. Expedia Travel Week is truly our biggest sales event to date, with more deals, more tools for inspiration and discovery and ultimately more value delivered to our travelers. We've pulled out all the stops to make this a celebration of travelers and the vacations we can't wait to reclaim."

INTRODUCING DAILY GETAWAYS: 20% OFF CURATED ITINERARIES

In celebration of Expedia Travel Week, Expedia tapped travel and lifestyle trendsetters to create Daily Getaways, custom itineraries for travelers to discover and plan that much-deserved vacation or bucket list trip. Each day of the sale, a new Daily Getaway itinerary will be featured and will include a limited-time 20%-off coupon to be used on the select hotel and activity.** Travelers can preview the Daily Getaways and save the date for their favorite trips:

TUESDAY, JUNE 8 : Where to stay and what to do in Los Angeles and Tulum from @Weylie

Where to stay and what to do in and from @Weylie WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 : Discovering hidden gems in Las Vegas and Oahu with @FlyWithGarrett

Discovering hidden gems in and with @FlyWithGarrett THURSDAY, JUNE 10 : Learn @OneikaTraveller's tricks to enjoying the city life in Nashville and New York City

Learn @OneikaTraveller's tricks to enjoying the city life in and FRIDAY, JUNE 11 : The perfect couples' getaway in Miami and Brooklyn with @HannahAyl

The perfect couples' getaway in and with @HannahAyl SATURDAY, JUNE 12 : Sunshine and family fun from coast to coast with @Raffinee in San Diego and Orlando

EXPEDIA REWARDS PERKS

For Rewards Members looking to make up for lost time and really maximize their points game, Expedia Travel Week will be one of the largest promotions to date:

5X APP OFFER During Expedia Travel Week Rewards Members can shop through the mobile app and receive 5X points on any transaction, that's up to 10 points for every $1.00 spent. Members can stack this offer to get even more rewards by shopping VIP Access properties and receive 7X points, up to 14 points for every $1.00 spent.

During Expedia Travel Week Rewards Members can shop through the mobile app and receive 5X points on any transaction, that's up to 10 points for every spent. Members can stack this offer to get even more rewards by shopping VIP Access properties and receive 7X points, up to 14 points for every spent. EXPEDIA REWARDS CARD The Expedia Rewards Card from Citi and the Expedia Rewards Voyager Card from Citi are both offering a limited time Welcome Bonus, of 25,000 and 50,000 bonus points respectively after qualifying purchases. The offer is available to new cardholders through July 30 , 2021.

TIPS AND TRICKS FOR GETTING THE MOST OUT OF EXPEDIA TRAVEL WEEK

Expedia wants travelers to have all the tools they need to make travel plans they feel confident and excited about. Follow these tips to get the most out of Expedia Travel Week and your next trip:

DOWNLOAD THE APP In addition to unlocking 5x the Rewards points during Expedia Travel Week, Expedia's award-winning mobile app also makes it easier to plan and keep track of travel plans, with handy push notifications alerting travelers to itinerary changes, easy messaging with your hotel, and a map feature to find nearby things to do.

In addition to unlocking 5x the Rewards points during Expedia Travel Week, Expedia's award-winning mobile app also makes it easier to plan and keep track of travel plans, with handy push notifications alerting travelers to itinerary changes, easy messaging with your hotel, and a map feature to find nearby things to do. BOOK FLEXIBLE RATES Most deals featured during Expedia Travel Week have flexible cancellation policies. While many destinations are open, choosing refundable rates allows travelers to snag a great deal or get a trip on the books without worrying about plans needing to change. Filter search results for "free cancellation" or "reserve now, pay later" and select a refundable room type.

Most deals featured during Expedia Travel Week have flexible cancellation policies. While many destinations are open, choosing refundable rates allows travelers to snag a great deal or get a trip on the books without worrying about plans needing to change. Filter search results for "free cancellation" or "reserve now, pay later" and select a refundable room type. UNLOCK DEEPER SAVINGS BY BUNDLING Just by booking multiple items at the same time, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travelers can save up to hundreds of dollars on their trip.

Just by booking multiple items at the same time, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travelers can save up to hundreds of dollars on their trip. KEEP TABS ON THE LATEST TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS With restrictions changing by the day or week, it can be tricky to stay up to date on the latest COVID-related guidelines. Use the Expedia Travel Advisor which lets travelers type in their origin and destination to see what travel advisories or COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

*Offers vary by cruise line

**20%-off coupons are unique to each Daily Getaway, and are only valid for the hotels and activities featured on that specific Daily Getaway for a 24-hour period, while supplies last.

ABOUT EXPEDIA.COM

Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2021 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Use our mobile app or visit https://www.expedia.com/ to book flights and hotels.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/save-the-date-expedia-announces-first-ever-expedia-travel-week-kicking-off-june-8th-301304193.html

SOURCE Expedia.com