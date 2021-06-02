JCP&L Launching Energy Efficiency Programs July 1

PR Newswire

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power and Light, (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), will launch a broad selection of energy efficiency programs this summer to help customers save energy, reduce bills and protect the environment. The programs, which will begin July 1, 2021, and run through June 30, 2024, were recently approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU).

JCP&L customers can take advantage of appliance recycling, home energy check-ups and comprehensive audits, and incentives for purchasing new, energy efficient items, that will make their homes and businesses more energy efficient and reduce peak energy use. Program offerings will be available to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

JCP&L's energy efficiency programs are projected to reduce electricity use by more than 480,000 megawatt-hours through June 2024, equal to the average annual electricity use of more than 60,000 New Jersey homes. This reduced electricity use also could help avoid annual emissions of more than 340,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions produced by approximately 74,000 passenger vehicles each year. In addition to producing environmental benefits and energy and cost savings for customers, these cost-effective programs will also provide significant economic development benefits.

"We are committed to helping customers understand the benefits of energy efficiency and the wide variety of savings options available to them," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "The easy to access programs offered through JCP&L's plan bring customers more energy efficiency opportunities than ever before and allow them to choose the solutions that provide the greatest benefits for their home or business."

The following programs will be among those available to all JCP&L customers starting July 1:

Appliance recycling incentives to customers who turn in older, inefficient appliances such as second refrigerators, freezers and room air conditioners

Rebates for purchases of energy efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and appliances

Instant discounts on lighting purchased in select stores

Customer education of energy usage through online audits that provide a customized way to identify energy-saving opportunities that reflect an individual home's characteristics and energy systems

Quick Home Energy Check-ups that provide energy education and items valued up to $150 to help customers start to save energy immediately

to help customers start to save energy immediately Home Performance with ENERGY STAR, which provides customers a comprehensive audit and energy efficient action plan that recommends upgrades and connects them with available incentives

Home weatherization for income qualifying customers

Incentives for commercial and industrial customers upgrading HVAC, lighting, refrigeration, food service and other equipment

Audits with direct installed measures to small business customers including lighting, controls, HVAC upgrades and refrigeration

