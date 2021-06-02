INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONB, XOG, SOLY, NUAN, AMRB, FBC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. First Midwest shareholders will receive Old National common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, former Old National stockholders are expected to own approximately 56% of the combined company. If you are an Old National shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Extraction shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. Upon completion of the transaction, Extraction Oil will own approximately 50% of the combined company, to be named Civitas Resources, Inc. If you are an Extraction Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Allergan Aesthetics for $22.60 per share in cash. If you are a Soliton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Microsoft Corporation for $56.00 per share. If you are a Nuance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bank of Marin Bancorp. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding. If you are an American River shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. Upon closing, Flagstar shareholders are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company. If you are a Flagstar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

