Spin Master Entertainment, In Association with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, Announces Adam Levine to Perform New Original Song for the Upcoming PAW Patrol: The Movie™

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 2, 2021

Original Song: "Good Mood" Written By Shellback, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Görres and Adam Levine

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, in association with Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, announced today Adam Levine, front man of multi-Grammy® Award-winning band, Maroon 5, will perform an original song for the upcoming animated feature film, PAW Patrol: The Movie™.

Titled "Good Mood", the new original song was written by Shellback, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Görres and Adam Levine; produced by Shellback from MXM Productions and Oscar Görres for Wolf Cousins Productions; executive produced by Savan Kotecha and performed by Adam Levine. Levine, who appears courtesy of Interscope Records, lends his characteristic falsetto to the upbeat and light-hearted track.

Scheduled to be unleashed in theatres on August 20, 2021, PAW Patrol: The Movie is based on the award-winning preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon. The highly anticipated movie features an all-star voice cast includingKim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, Randall ParkIain ArmitageMarsai Martin, and Will Brisbin, along with existing members of the current PAW Patrol® series. 

The PAW Patrol feature film will be directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature; Escape From Planet Earth). Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President, is producing the film and Ronnen Harary, Spin Master's Chair and Co-Founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master's Executive Vice President Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development and Peter Schlessel are executive producers. 

The PAW Patrol movie is the first of several feature films in the works by Spin Master Entertainment.

MOVIE SYNOPSIS
The PAW Patrol is on a roll!  When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favourite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on.  While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty.  Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series' cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel and introducing Will Brisbin.

About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties.  Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

About Paramount Pictures Corporation
Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

Spin_Master_Spin_Master_Entertainment__In_Association_with_Nicke.jpg

Spin_Master_Spin_Master_Entertainment__In_Association_with_Nicke.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO98210&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-entertainment-in-association-with-nickelodeon-movies-and-paramount-pictures-announces-adam-levine-to-perform-new-original-song-for-the-upcoming-paw-patrol-the-movie-301304311.html

SOURCE Spin Master

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO98210&Transmission_Id=202106021240PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO98210&DateId=20210602
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

