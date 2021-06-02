Why Chevron Is a Top Pick for Dividend Investors

Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial) is an American integrated energy company operating in more than 180 countries. The company is active in hydrocarbon exploration and development, chemical and mining activities, power generation, refining and fuel transportation. It has an active portfolio of renewable assets, including geothermal, solar, wind, biofuel, fuel cells and hydrogen.

The energy giant seems to be recovering strongly from the oil market turmoil created by the global recession, which is evident from its strong first-quarter financial performance. Chevron posted a profit for the first quarter of 2021 and increased its dividend by 4%, becoming one of the very few oil giants to return to profitability. Chevron reported a substantial improvement in cash flows as well, driven by higher oil prices. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), the investing legend, is bullish about the company's long-term success due to its solid balance sheet and ability to produce consistent cash flows. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B) purchased 48.5 million shares of Chevron.

The outlook is promising for dividend investors

Chevron pays a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, which converts into an annual dividend yield of 5% at the current stock price of around $108. Although this is a very attractive yield in a low-interest rate environment, investors need to evaluate many factors, including the company's future cash flow generation ability and the executives' commitment to maintaining or improving the dividend per share. Chevron ticks all these boxes.

Confirming the commitment of the company toward shareholders, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said in the first-quarter earnings call that “maintaining and growing our dividend remains our top financial priority.” The board of directors approved a dividend increase as well, putting the company on track to continue its dividend growth streak of 34 years. Chevron has solid fundamentals, especially a low debt-to-equity ratio that enabled the company to sustain its dividend and even increase capital spending during the global economic downturn in 2020. Its dividend per share has increased, on average, by more than 7% per year since 2005. This highlights that Chevron has been keen on distributing excess wealth to shareholders at any given opportunity.

Although is a mature company, Chevron continues to invest in lucrative opportunities to ensure the long-term sustainability of earnings. The company expects to spend $14 billion to $16 billion on organic capital expenditures per year through 2025 and increase investments in the Permian Basin and the Tengiz Field. These investments will play an important role in helping the company report higher cash flows in the future.

Commenting on the company’s long-term production capacity and financial goals, Breber said:

“We're one of the few companies that didn't cut the dividend. We're the only company that's increased the dividend. And really a dividend increase that averages 6% per year during a very difficult time, and we showed during our Investor Day that we have the capability to grow free cash flow 10% per year over five years, and that's coming from Tengiz, which we'll see in a couple of years, and growth in the Permian when the world needs the barrel.”

With the acquisition of Noble Energy, Chevron has increased its proven oil reserves by 1.7 billion barrels, positioning itself better for long-term growth. Further, the Alen Gas Monetization Project in Equatorial Guinea, which enables gas from the Alen field to be processed at onshore facilities, was also completed successfully, creating an additional revenue stream for Chevron.

The company is investing to diversify its portfolio into renewable assets as well, which is another promising sign as ESG-focused energy investors are likely to be attracted to Chevron once these investments start delivering the desired results. The company signed an agreement with Toyota Motor Corp. ( TM, Financial) to collaborate on developing commercially viable, large-scale hydrogen businesses. Further, the company announced five venture capital investments in geothermal power, offshore wind and green ammonia projects. Chevron is also in the process of developing a bioenergy project with carbon capture and sequestration in Mendota, California, that will turn agricultural waste biomass into gas to generate electricity as part of its investments in emerging low-carbon technologies.

Industry outlook

According to Deloitte, oil demand will rebound sharply in 2021, but will remain lower than it was before the global recession. According to data from the International Energy Agency, oil demand in 2020 was nearly 9 million barrels per day lower than in 2019 and is not expected to fully recover until 2023. Oil giants with cost advantages, however, are likely to thrive this year because of substantially higher oil prices in comparison to 2020. The supply cuts introduced by OPEC played a massive role in the recent rally in oil prices, so the industry will likely benefit from this reduction in supply throughout this year. The measures taken by OPEC to stabilize oil prices have yielded the desired results since 2018, adding a degree of safety for income investors who focus on the energy sector.

Takeaway

Despite being hit by recession-related challenges, Chevron was able to increase production while lowering costs over the last 12 months. The company has sufficient cash on hand to meet dividend payments and is well positioned to generate billions of dollars in free cash flows in the future, which paints a promising outlook for income investors. Although Chevron might not be suitable for growth investors who are searching for multibagger opportunities, the company seems a good investment for income and value-oriented investors.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership