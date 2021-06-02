INDUS to Participate in Nareit's REITweek Investor Conference to be Held June 8-10, 2021

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. ( INDT) (“INDUS”) announced today that it will be participating in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference to be held virtually from June 8th through June 10th, 2021. As part of the conference, INDUS will be hosting a company presentation, including a question and answer session, which will be broadcast live for all virtual attendees on Tuesday, June 8th, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Qualified institutional investors may register to participate in the conference through Nareit’s website, www.reit.com, under the Events section.



In connection with the conference, INDUS will be sharing an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at www.indusrt.com on Monday evening, June 7, 2021.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 buildings totaling approximately 4.7 million square feet (including 31 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.3 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.



CONTACT:

Anthony Galici

Chief Financial Officer

(860) 286-1307

[email protected]

Ashley Pizzo

Director, IR & Capital Markets

(212) 218-7914

[email protected]