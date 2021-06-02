Logo
Goodyear Blimp Returns To EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshow

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first Goodyear Blimp visit

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in six years, the Goodyear Blimp will return to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this summer. Wingfoot Three's appearance marks the 50th anniversary of the first visit by a Goodyear Blimp to what has become the world's largest airshow.

Goodyear_Blimp_Oshkosh_Air_Show.jpg

Goodyear Aviation will also exhibit in booth #489 at the show, which runs from July 26 through Aug. 1.

"We are excited to be returning to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year to showcase our products and interact alongside consumers who share our passion for aviation, all while celebrating this milestone anniversary of the Goodyear Blimp. With aviation enthusiasts coming from all over the world, this show, known as the world's largest airshow, is a great opportunity for Goodyear to share our rich history in aviation," said David Barnette, Goodyear General Manager, Global Aviation.

Christened in 2018, Wingfoot Three is the newest Goodyear Blimp, completing a nearly decade-long transition of Goodyear's world-famous fleet to high-tech semi-rigid airships. At 246 feet long, Wingfoot Three will be one of the largest aircraft on the field and a full 54 feet longer than the Goodyear Blimp America that first touched down in Oshkosh back in 1971. 

More information on the blimp's schedule, including air show performances and pilot autograph sessions, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL96756&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-blimp-returns-to-eaa-airventure-oshkosh-airshow-301304223.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

