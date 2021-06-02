Logo
Vanguard Commentary- Shortfall: The Forgotten Risk

By Francis M. Kinniry Jr., CFA and Edward M. Dinucci, CFA

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

For investors, the road toward financial goals is rarely a smoothly paved one. Along the way, there are potholes, ditches, and the occasional chasm that's all but impossible to cross.

We're aware of the pitfalls and risks that are immediately visible: volatility, maximum drawdown, illiquidity, among others. But with the generous returns that financial markets have provided over the past dozen years, one risk has easily been forgotten: shortfall risk, or the danger of not meeting your financial objectives.

And, unlike volatility and other short-term risks that can be addressed through prudent risk management or behavioral intervention to prevent panic selling, shortfalls are permanent and irreversible.

For some investors, a shortfall may only mean a modest adjustment to one's retirement lifestyle. For others—foundations, endowments, to name a few—it may mean the impossibility of meeting their mission of, for example, funding charitable grants or college scholarships.

While such asset owners may have counted on a nominal investment return of 6% or more to meet their objectives, that's becoming an unlikely scenario given current market valuations. Faced with this reality, investors may need to either increase portfolio risk for higher expected returns or pursue measures outside the investment portfolio to help guard against shortfall risk.

Shortfall risk is almost a given in today's market

Since emerging from the global financial crisis, investors have been well-compensated by simply staying invested in the markets. However, outsized returns over the past decade or so have created a gap between future return objectives and expected returns based on current historically low bond yields and high equity valuations.

Vanguard's own market models project returns in the low- to mid-single digits for the traditional core asset classes. We're not alone in this assessment. In an annual survey of capital market assumptions, 39 investment firms in 2020 gave average expected 10- and 20-year returns that were substantially lower than in 2019 for nearly all asset classes.1 (A notable exception was private equity, but more on that later.)

If return assumptions become reality, it could have dire consequences for some investors and institutions that relied on a certain return threshold to meet obligations without depleting capital or reducing future spending.

Non-investment solutions for shortfall risk

Before making any changes to an investment program, asset owners should revisit their objectives and return expectations.

In addition to creating more clarity and focus, going through this process can help identify other opportunities to fill potential shortfalls outside the investment portfolio, such as spending less and saving more.

For a nonprofit, this could mean expanding fundraising efforts, implementing cost-cutting initiatives, or reducing portfolio spending rates. These actions are likely to have a greater—and more certain—impact than any single investment decision.

Of course, some investors may not have much flexibility because of fiduciary obligations or demands on the financial portfolio; in those cases, both investment and non-investment changes may be needed.

Continue reading here.

