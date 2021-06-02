SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ GS: FMBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to First Midwest’s agreement to be acquired by Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (NASDAQ GS: ONB). Under the terms of the agreement, First Midwest’s shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock per share.



To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-first-midwest-bancorp-inc .

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected] .

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: